Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Money burning a hole in your pocket, but still want to go on a shopping spree? You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to satisfy that shopping craving. Amazon Prime Day is here, and we can’t wait to add all the awesome deals and exclusive discounts across Amazon to our carts. But right now, we’re focusing on something a little more focused: money-saving deals you can rack up now.

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is quickly approaching! If you’ve ever shopped the two-day sales over the past 10 years, then you know how massive it is. Big ticket items like household appliances and viral hair stylers are marked down to some of their lowest prices. Think Black Friday-level discounts, but in the […]

From 50% off to Prime Day Deals under $25, you can add a variety of deals to your cart without emptying your bank account. We’ve rounded up some of our absolute favorite picks under $25 that you can scoop up right now. That’s shopping smart, if we do say so ourselves.

Best Prime Day 2024 Tech Deals Under $25

Whether you want a new Amazon Echo device or portable charger, the tech deals are coming at us fast and furious, and Amazon Prime Day is still a week away! Be sure you don’t miss out on these hot electronics deals while they’re still live.

Best Prime Day 2024 Home Deals Under $25

Cuddle up with some new blankets and sheets this Prime Day or spruce up your home with some of these affordable deals that you won’t want to miss. Check out some of our picks below.

Best Prime Day 2024 Clothing Deals Under $25

Expand your wardrobe with some must-have picks from our curated list of top fashion deals ahead of Prime Day! There’s a little something for everyone to choose from.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Related: Best Early Prime Day 2024 Home and Kitchen Deals: Shop Instant Pot, Keurig and More Summer is in full swing and there are so many sales on the horizon! Want to spruce up your home and kitchen now that the weather is warming up? You’re in luck! Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, so you can stock up on home and kitchen deals during the two-day sale! From July 16-17, […]

Related: 18 Early Prime Day Designer Deals on Luxurious Brands You Won’t Want to Miss The time has come. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and we can’t wait to save. This year, the ‘Zon has a load of luxurious items marked down. Get ready to live out your rich mom dreams with designer deals. Brands like alice + olivia, Oscar de la Renta and more are available without breaking […]