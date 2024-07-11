Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ve all been there — your relationship ended and you are trying to move on, but a part of you still wishes your ex would regret leaving you. It’s not an impossible desire. Truly, one way to guarantee they’ll question whether or not breaking up was the right choice is by stepping out in a revenge dress. What is a revenge dress? Any dress that makes you feel fiery and confident! With any of the eight dresses below, you’ll regain your sparkle . . . and turn a few heads in the process.

Related: 14 Effortlessly European Travel Sets Under $24 on Amazon If you’ve ever traveled during the summer, you know how difficult it is to know what’s considered “proper airport attire”. It’s easy to throw on a comfy sweatshirt and sweatpants set during the winter, but bum attire isn’t “in” right now . . . plus, you wouldn’t want heavy sweats anyway! The airport and airplane […]

1. Hottie With a Body: You know those tummy-control bathing suits everyone is obsessed with? This is the same design in dress form. From the ruched fabric to the expertly-placed cutouts, this Kaximil dress hugs all of your curves so you’ll feel confident all night long.

2. Boys Go Crazy: If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you know that men have been going wild for milkmaid dresses. With figure-flattering bustier tops and flowy skirts, you’ll feel like a princess wherever you wear yours! House of CB — a designer known for corsets — makes one of the best, and it comes in an array of gorgeous floral prints.

3. Do a Double Take: What better way to get over an ex than by going to an international destination with your girls while wearing this Naked Wardrobe dress? It features a sheer ruched mesh over a slimming bodysuit. People won’t be able to help but stop and stare when you walk by . . . and do a double take as you strut away.

4. Cult-Favorite: The Skims Fits Everybody Dress could be the poster child for the “revenge dress” for how it seamlessly smooths your body and snatches your waist — no shapewear required!

5. Classy and Elegant: A revenge dress doesn’t have to show a lot of skin. Sometimes a little mystery will make your ex go crazy. You’ll look like a vision at any formal event when you step out in this silky high-neck Misha Vivica dress. If you have any upcoming weddings, this is absolutely what you need to wear!

6. Backless Beauty: Jealousy doesn’t cost much — in fact, it really will only run you $66 when you pick up this stunning backless mini dress. Who needs an excuse to wear it? Not you!

7. Fiery Girl: Red is a color of power, and you’ll feel so confident when you wear this tomato red Reformation dress. It’s perfect for Instagram photos and will make your ex cry because of how incredible you look!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

8. Party Girl! You’ll be as enchanting as a summer sunset in this affordable BTBFM dress. We love how versatile it is — don it at the club, the beach or even out to brunch. It shows the perfect amount of skin and skims your body in the most flattering way.