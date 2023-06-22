The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Rug Deals — Up to 84% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to home essentials, rugs often feel like an afterthought. Usually, you figure out your paint color palette and furniture layout first, sprinkling in decor afterwards to spice up your space. But we think that rugs are the focal piece that brings a room together! And since you step on your rug every day, it should be both soft and stylish.
With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner (July 11 and July 12 — mark those calendars!), it may be tempting to wait until July to shop the summer sale. But it turns out that there are already plenty of deals available on the site right now!
Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership today!
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? We highly recommend signing up for this subscription service! Once Prime Day kicks off, you’ll have premium access to all the perks of the exclusive event. And every other day of the year, you’ll get free delivery and fast shipping on all Amazon purchases! You’ll also receive unlimited TV and movie streaming through Prime Video. Click here to join Amazon Prime!
The Best Rug Deals at Amazon
Cut a rug with the best early Amazon Prime Day rug deals! Whether you’re looking for abstract area rugs, vintage-inspired styles or natural fiber finds, we’ve got a rug for you. Check out these amazing markdowns, starting at just $17!
This Contemporary Ivory Area Rug
This ivory area rug will match any style decor! One shopper said, “It’s actually quite soft, it looks beautiful, and the most amazing part is how easy it is to clean.”
This Moroccan Shag Area Rug
If you to feel like you’re walking on clouds, then buy this Moroccan shag rug! “The rug is GORGEOUS and fluffy,” one customer gushed. “It’s the perfect nautral compliment to any boho, farmhouse or coastal decor!”
This Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Rug
Jute rugs are both trendy and timeless! This handwoven area rug belongs in a beach house.
This Vintage-Inspired Area Rug
50 shades of gray! We’re loving the vintage vibes of this gray area rug. One reviewer declared, “I am so impressed with this rug! It’s very soft and the pattern looks great. A great rug for a great price.”
This Traditional Olive/Charcoal Area Rug
This lightweight area rug is simply stunning. The rich earth tones feel lush and expensive.
This Pink Distressed Area Rug
Pretty in pink! This pink distressed area rug is feminine and fluffy (and wildly on sale!).
This Natural Fiber Accent Rug
A basketweave accent rug for only $17? Sign Us up! This natural fiber rug can add texture to a smaller space.
Not done shopping? Check out more early Amazon Prime Day deals below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!