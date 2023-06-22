The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Rug Deals — Up to 84% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to home essentials, rugs often feel like an afterthought. Usually, you figure out your paint color palette and furniture layout first, sprinkling in decor afterwards to spice up your space. But we think that rugs are the focal piece that brings a room together! And since you step on your rug every day, it should be both soft and stylish.

With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner (July 11 and July 12 — mark those calendars!), it may be tempting to wait until July to shop the summer sale. But it turns out that there are already plenty of deals available on the site right now!

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership today!

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? We highly recommend signing up for this subscription service! Once Prime Day kicks off, you’ll have premium access to all the perks of the exclusive event. And every other day of the year, you’ll get free delivery and fast shipping on all Amazon purchases! You’ll also receive unlimited TV and movie streaming through Prime Video. Click here to join Amazon Prime!

The Best Rug Deals at Amazon

Cut a rug with the best early Amazon Prime Day rug deals! Whether you’re looking for abstract area rugs, vintage-inspired styles or natural fiber finds, we’ve got a rug for you. Check out these amazing markdowns, starting at just $17!

This Contemporary Ivory Area Rug

This ivory area rug will match any style decor! One shopper said, “It’s actually quite soft, it looks beautiful, and the most amazing part is how easy it is to clean.”

Was $210 On Sale: $100 You Save 52% See It!

This Moroccan Shag Area Rug

If you to feel like you’re walking on clouds, then buy this Moroccan shag rug! “The rug is GORGEOUS and fluffy,” one customer gushed. “It’s the perfect nautral compliment to any boho, farmhouse or coastal decor!”

Was $350 On Sale: $101 You Save 71% See It!

This Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Rug

Jute rugs are both trendy and timeless! This handwoven area rug belongs in a beach house.

Was $269 On Sale: $95 You Save 65% See It!

This Vintage-Inspired Area Rug

50 shades of gray! We’re loving the vintage vibes of this gray area rug. One reviewer declared, “I am so impressed with this rug! It’s very soft and the pattern looks great. A great rug for a great price.”

Was $368 On Sale: $94 You Save 74% See It!

This Traditional Olive/Charcoal Area Rug

This lightweight area rug is simply stunning. The rich earth tones feel lush and expensive.

Was $479 On Sale: $180 You Save 62% See It!

This Pink Distressed Area Rug

Pretty in pink! This pink distressed area rug is feminine and fluffy (and wildly on sale!).

Was $480 On Sale: $78 You Save 84% See It!

This Natural Fiber Accent Rug

A basketweave accent rug for only $17? Sign Us up! This natural fiber rug can add texture to a smaller space.

Was $60 On Sale: $17 You Save 72% See It!

Not done shopping? Check out more early Amazon Prime Day deals below: