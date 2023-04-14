Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All hair types need a quality shampoo, but this is especially important for those with fine hair. The shampoo you’re using in your fine hair care routine can be the difference between flat, greasy hair and a voluminous, healthy mane. For those looking to achieve your healthiest and best-looking hair yet, we’re breaking down 16 of the best shampoos for fine hair.

What to Look for in a Fine Hair Shampoo

If you have fine hair, there are a few things to remember as you choose a shampoo for your needs. Excess oil, styling products, dead skin cells, and other debris can weigh all hair types down, but it’s a particularly big issue for those with fine hair. Build up in the scalp and on the strands can make fine hair look limp and lackluster. With this in mind, it’s important to find a formula with effective cleansing power to help thoroughly wash the hair and scalp so that your fine hair can look its best.

You’ll also want to look for formulas that boost volume. Fine hair can use all the extra support it can to look fuller, so look for ingredients that plump and thicken the strands. Some examples include vitamin B5 (also known as panthenol), hyaluronic acid, biotin, and amino acids.

We suggest avoiding formulas with silicones (such as dimethicone) and sulfates. These ingredients are often found in traditional shampoo formulas but aren’t ideal for fine hair. Silicones contribute to build up and weigh down fine hair, while sulfates irritate the scalp and cause dryness.

Last but not least, we also prefer clean formulas, which are generally better for the environment and safer for your overall well being. Clean formulas are made without sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.

The 16 Best Shampoos for Fine Hair in 2023

Here is our complete list of the best shampoos for fine hair currently available on the market. No matter your budget, scent preferences, or specific hair needs, you’ll find an option that will fit perfectly in your hair care routine.

If you want healthy, full hair, look no further than this nourishing and strengthening shampoo from premium grooming company Blu Atlas. The clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula is sulfate-free—one of our top requirements for fine hair—and made without parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.

One of the key ingredients that’s especially great for fine hair is vegan biotin. This ingredient fortifies the strands and improves fullness while also boosting hydration levels and defending against damage. It’s joined by jojoba protein, which repairs damage and strengthens the hair to prevent breakage.

In addition to these ingredients, this formula uses the power of anti-inflammatory aloe to soothe and lightly moisturize the scalp (without weighing the strands down) and infuse the hair with antioxidants and vitamins. Saw palmetto provides extra anti-inflammatory benefits and simultaneously blocks the effects of DHT, which can contribute to hair thinning.

The cleaning power of the Blu Atlas Shampoo comes from coconut-derived surfactants. They gently yet thoroughly wash away dirt, oil, and debris from the hair, ensuring the scalp stays calm and balanced.

Verb’s Volume Shampoo is formulated to gently cleanse the hair while lifting the roots and giving the hair body. It also leaves the hair smooth, soft, and completely tangy-free.

This Verb shampoo—which is safe for color-treated hair—is made with pro-vitamin B5, which provides a natural thickness to the hair to boost volume. It also hydrates and softens for easy-to-manage hair. This ingredient works alongside glycerin and hydrolyzed soy protein, both of which lock weightless moisture into the hair. Antioxidant-rich green tea extract also defends the strands and scalp against the damaging effects of free radicals, while acai, sunflower, and rosemary leaf extracts further nourish and protect the hair while promoting healthy growth.

Beyond the high-quality formula, we’re also big fans of the subtle and refreshing fragrance, which features notes of grapefruit and oatmeal. The company also gets bonus points for this clean formula, which is vegan, cruelty free, and made without sulfates or parabens.

Fine hair is especially prone to showing signs of oil build-up, so for those with oilier scalps, getting sebum production in check is a must for those with oilier scalps. That’s why we love this Kérastase shampoo, which is formulated to balance oil levels to maintain non-greasy, healthy hair. The lightweight formula also volumizes the hair while nourishing, softening, and helping to detangle.

The Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo is powered by amino acids that balance sebum production and remove excess oil from the scalp for a refreshed look and feel. It is also formulated with vitamin B6, which defends the hair and scalp against damage from pollutants and other external aggressors.

In addition to the effective formula, we’re also big fans of the invigorating fragrance. The formula features a clean, fresh scent profile, with basil, sandalwood, and freesia notes.

This Oribe shampoo is formulated to plump and thicken fine strands to add serious body and fullness to the hair. At the same time, it gently cleanses, strengthens, and brings in weightless moisture while defending the hair and scalp against environmental stressors. The Shampoo for Magnificent Volume is made with cleansers derived from coconut and sugars, which gently cleanse the hair and scalp. These cleansers are joined by saw palmetto extract and lupine protein, which stimulate and nourish the follicles to promote the growth of thick, strong hair.

In addition to these ingredients, the shampoo is formulated with an advanced polymer blend that plumps the hair shafts to promote a more voluminous appearance. Hydrolyzed vegetable protein also strengthens the hair while providing heat protection to prevent damage from styling tools, while moringa seed extract conditions and provides antioxidant benefits. Last but not least, Oribe’s Signature Complex (which includes lychee, watermelon, and edelweiss flower) protects the hair against oxidative stress, photoaging, and other stressors that weaken fine hair.

The luxurious scent of this Oribe shampoo was made in collaboration with one of the most highly regarded fragrance houses in France. It features the company’s signature scent (called Côte d’Azur), which has notes of white butterfly jasmine, sandalwood, and Calabrian bergamot. This formula is also made without sulfates or parabens and is vegan and cruelty free.

Another volumizing shampoo that is perfect for fine hair is the Monday Haircare Volume Shampoo. This gardenia-scented shampoo lightly hydrates as it cleanses, invigorating the hair and scalp to help you achieve maximum volume. It’s also offered at a low price point, making it the ideal choice for anyone looking to achieve full, healthy hair on a budget.

This Monday Haircare shampoo is formulated with ginger root extract, a nutrient-dense ingredient that nourishes and stimulates the follicles to help with healthy hair growth. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, so it soothes the scalp.

In addition to the ginger root extract, the formula’s vitamin E provides antioxidant benefits, ensuring the scalp and strands are protected against the effects of damaging free radicals. Coconut oil also hydrates the hair and adds shine so that it looks and feels its absolute best.

Even better, this dermatologically tested shampoo has a clean formula. It’s made without parabens or sulfates and is cruelty free. If you want to maximize your results, you can also use it with the Monday Haircare Volume Conditioner.

The Avalon Organics Biotin B-Complex Thickening Therapy Shampoo has everything you’d want in a fine hair-friendly shampoo. It’s crafted with effective ingredients that nourish and strengthen while gently cleansing and promoting fuller-looking hair. The formula is also vegan and cruelty free and doesn’t contain sulfates, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances. Best of all, it’s offered at an affordable price.

In order to keep the hair fresh and clean, the formula uses mild surfactants that effectively remove oil, debris, and buildup without stripping the hair or scalp of their natural moisture. The star ingredient of this Avalon Organics shampoo is biotin. It fortifies the hair to prevent breakage, improving hydration and thickness. It also supports the hair at the root by improving follicle health. The biotin works alongside quinoa protein, further strengthening hair and promoting body and fullness.

In addition to these ingredients, the formula is infused with anti-inflammatory saw palmetto extract to soothe the scalp and support healthy hair growth. Jojoba, sunflower seed, and argan oils nourish and moisturize without weighing the hair down, while aloe calms the scalp and adds additional moisturizing power. Vitamin E is also included in the formula to defend against the damaging effects of free radicals.

Rahua formulas never disappoint, and the Voluminous Shampoo lives up to the company’s reputation. This shampoo is designed to clarify the hair and scalp as it strengthens the strands and adds serious body and volume. It also balances oil production to minimize greasiness and defends the hair and scalp against environmental stressors. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain sulfates or parabens.

The Voluminous Shampoo is made with rahua ungurahua oil, packed with omega-9 fatty acids. This oil fortifies the strands to reduce the risk of breakage, strengthening the follicles. Additionally, it pushes color pigment into the strands to extend color endurance. This oil is joined by organic rosemary extract, an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich ingredient that calms and protects while stimulating healthy hair growth.

Organic lemongrass extract adds bounce and volume to the hair while removing excess sebum. By removing this excess oil, it also extends the time between washes. Antioxidant-packed organic green tea extract also defends against damage from free radicals and UV rays.

The formula is also infused with lavender and eucalyptus extracts. These extracts clarify the scalp and improve follicle health. Along with the rosemary, they also add a refreshing, herbaceous scent to the formula, creating a spa-like experience every time you shower.

This shampoo from cult-favorite brand Ouai is specifically made to meet the unique needs of fine hair. It’s packed with effective ingredients that transform dull, flat hair, leaving it fresh, clean, and super voluminous.

The Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo is crafted with biotin to reinforce weak hair and help the strands look fuller and thicker. It also delivers much-needed nutrients to the hair to strengthen and prevent breakage. Biotin is joined by fatty acid-rich chia seed oil, a lightweight oil that penetrates deep into the hair shafts to hydrate, fortify, and boost volume. It also smooths down frizz to promote a sleeker look.

These ingredients are joined by hydrolyzed keratin, which further works to tame frizz and boost the hair’s natural shine. It also softens the hair to improve manageability.

This Ouai formula is cruelty free and made without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. It comes in the company’s well-rated Mercer Street scent, a refreshing and flower-powered fragrance that features notes of rose, Italian lemon, white musk, and jasmine.

If you have fine hair that is prone to looking greasy, the IGK Hair First Class Charcoal Detox Clarifying Shampoo is for you. This deeply cleansing yet gentle shampoo removes excess oil, product build-up, pollutants, and other debris from the scalp and strands without stripping away the hair’s natural moisture. It also hydrates, boosts shine, and protects your hair’s color, ensuring your hair looks and feels its absolute best.

This clarifying shampoo is formulated with charcoal powder, which absorbs impurities on the strands and scalp and whisks them away to purify and cleanse the hair. Charcoal powder works alongside tea tree oil, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. This oil improves scalp health by soothing any inflammation and reducing dandruff symptoms.

Another key ingredient in this formula is witch hazel, which also has powerful purifying benefits. It has astringent properties, as well as absorbs impurities and excess oil. Witch hazel also works alongside the tea tree oil to refresh and promote a calm, comfortable scalp.

This IGK Hair shampoo is vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain sulfates or parabens. It also has a refreshing and energizing scent, with notes of rosemary and eucalyptus.

Living Proof has become one of the most popular hair care brands in the past few years, and the company’s Full Shampoo is the key for anyone looking to achieve healthier hair with amazing bounce and volume. The lightweight, citrus-scented formula is specifically made for fine, flat hair. It works to repair, strengthen, and soften as it boosts fullness. It’s also vegan and cruelty free and doesn’t contain sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or silicones.

The Living Proof Full Shampoo is crafted with the company’s proprietary amino cleansing complex, a sulfate-free surfactant blend that effectively cleanses without stripping away moisture or causing damage. The volume-boosting properties of the formula come from amaranth peptides, which plump the hair strands to improve fullness and bounce.

In addition to these ingredients, this formula features phytantriol. This ingredient reduces damage caused by heat tools and maintains the hair’s color.

The Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is the solution for anyone who wants to improve the health of their fine strands while thickening the hair and adding bounce. It’s made with some of our favorite volume-boosting ingredients and many other ingredients that ensure the hair stays soft, strong, and resilient. This shampoo is formulated with biotin and pro-vitamin B5, fortifying and thickening the strands while improving hydration, shine, and strength. Saw palmetto berry extract also adds body to the hair by stimulating the growth of full strands.

In addition to these ingredients, this shampoo is made with coconut oil, which softens and conditions the hair while minimizing the risk of breakage and split ends. Loquat fruit extract also douses the strands and scalp with vitamins and minerals for maximum nourishment. This formula also has one of our favorite shampoo fragrances: a warm, citrus-forward scent with notes of pineapple, tangerine, cardamom, lavender, bamboo, and blonde woods. It’s also vegan and cruelty free and doesn’t contain parabens.

Anyone with oily, fine hair would benefit from adding this Ceremonia shampoo to their routine. It balances oil production and ensures the hair and scalp still get the hydration they need for optimal health and softness. It also reduces frizz and adds volume so your fine hair looks its absolute best.

The Weightless Hydration Shampoo is made with plant-based keratin derived from pea and potato protein. This ingredient strengthens the strands while adding thickness and body for voluminous hair. It’s joined by witch hazel, which soothes the scalp and effectively clears away excess oil and debris. Yucca extract also works as a natural cleanser and adds foam to the formula to help with the washing process.

This Ceremonia shampoo has a decadent fragrance profile reminiscent of an expertly blended perfume. It mixes woody, warm, and fresh notes of lemon zest, kumquat, green apple, tonka bean, violet, vetiver, black tea, and brown sugar. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens, silicones, or phthalates.

If you’re looking to achieve long-term volume, try this Amika shampoo. The 3D Volume and Thickening Shampoo effectively thickens strands and adds volume to the roots while improving shine, manageability, and moisture levels. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates.

This Amika shampoo is made with an advanced hair growth complex that features green tea leaf and larch wood extracts. The complex restores hair growth, improving volume in the long term. It works alongside hydrolyzed vegetable protein, which lightly moisturizes as it thickens the strands and adds volume to the hair. Hydrolyzed rice protein also improves thickness while imparting shine and promoting more manageable strands.

Another key ingredient in this shampoo is sea buckthorn oil. This oil is packed with fatty acids and promotes hair elasticity while also adding lightweight hydration to the hair and scalp. A range of additional ingredients moisturize and nourish for healthy hair with plenty of body. This includes avocado oil, saw palmetto extract, nettle leaf extract, and mulberry root extract.

This Briogeo product has all the key components for an effective fine hair-friendly shampoo. It lifts and volumizes fine hair while dousing it with the nutrients and hydration that it needs to stay healthy and strong. The vegan, cruelty-free Biotin Volumizing Shampoo is also made without harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens, or phthalates.

As it says in the name, the key ingredient in this shampoo is biotin, which fortifies the strands and improves thickness and hydration levels. It’s joined by hydrating pro-vitamin B5 to ensure fine hair gets the best volume-boosting results possible.

These ingredients work alongside maltodextrin, a natural sugar starch that enhances fullness by coating each strand. Witch hazel extract soothes and clarifies the scalp to leave the hair feeling fresh and clean, while ginseng rejuvenates and stimulates the scalp and follicles, ensuring the growth of strong, resilient strands.

Pureology has long been a leader in the hair care industry, and the company’s Pure Volume Shampoo lives up to the company’s well-respected reputation. It clarifies and refreshes the scalp while lifting the roots, building volume and boosting hydration levels—and does so without weighing the hair down. The vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free shampoo also protects against heat and maintains hair color.

This Pureology shampoo is powered by hydrolyzed wheat protein. This ingredient penetrates deep into the hair shaft, boosting hydration levels and strengthening to prevent breakage. It also adds a boost of volume to fine hair. It’s joined by hydrolyzed vegetable protein, which also thickens the strands and supports moisture levels.

Additionally, the formula features eucalyptus leaf extract, which supports scalp health and stimulates the follicles for optimal growth of healthy, strong hair. Sunflower seed extract also softens, prevents water loss, and conditions for easy-to-manage hair.

The fragrance of this shampoo is also a standout. The rose-forward scent is balanced by grapefruit and cedarwood for a warm yet refreshing fragrance experience.

We love this shampoo for anyone with fine hair who wants to add hydration and nourishment to their hair care routine. This luxurious True Botanicals shampoo is made with wild-harvested ingredients packed with nutrients, antioxidants, and hydrating ingredients that leave the hair looking and feeling soft and full while also ensuring it is more resilient and less prone to breakage and damage.

The sulfate-free Nourishing Shampoo uses coconut-derived surfactants that thoroughly purify and cleanse the hair without depriving it of its natural moisture or causing any irritation. It’s made with antioxidant-packed green tea seed and meadowfoam seed oils, both of which are lightweight. These oils defend the hair and scalp against damaging free radicals while also boosting moisture levels and improving elasticity.

This formula also contains aloe leaf extract, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that soothes while lightly moisturizing the hair without weighing it down. It also features a blend of essential oils that nourish and soothe the scalp while naturally creating a refreshing, citrus-forward fragrance. This blend includes lemon, orange, and ylang ylang oils.

How to Achieve More Voluminous Hair

In addition to using a targeted shampoo, we have a few easy tricks for anyone looking to help their fine hair look thicker and more voluminous. Here are our top tips:

Avoid Putting Conditioner on the Scalp: By using a conditioner from root to tip, you run the risk of leaving behind residue on your scalp. This means your scalp and hair will look greasy and flat, even after showering. Instead, focus on applying your conditioner to the bottom two-thirds of your hair. You’ll get the full benefits of your conditioner but won’t weigh your hair down in the process.

Use a Dry Shampoo: Modern dry shampoos are miracle workers and are especially helpful for those with fine hair. They absorb excess oil to help you extend your time between washes and can also add serious volume to your style.

Blow Dry Upside Down: This simple switch to your styling routine can make a major difference. Blow drying your hair upside down allows the hair to dry away from the scalp, and adds a natural lift to the roots. Be sure to use a heat protectant before going in with the blow dryer (or any other hot tools) to keep your fine hair healthy and damage-free.

