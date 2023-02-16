24 Best Shampoos for Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A lot of men don’t seem to care about their hair until they’re having some sort of hair problem. These can include hair thinning, oily hair, dry scalp and dandruff. While most hair problems are solvable, almost all of them are preventable.

Behind every healthy head of hair is a well-structured hair-care routine. And behind every well-structured hair-care routine is the right shampoo. While taking great care of your hair can be hard, finding the right shampoo should be easy. We’ve aggregated the 24 best shampoos for men to help you find the right shampoo to get you on the road to healthy, great-looking hair.

When choosing the right shampoo, it is important to keep in mind any hair problems you’ve had in the past or might be predisposed to. It is also important to remember that not all shampoos are made equal. Certain shampoos are geared toward solving and preventing certain hair problems. It is important to understand what ingredients are in your shampoo and how they will affect your scalp and your hair.

If you have thinning hair, there are lifestyle changes you can make to help slow it down, including eating healthier, getting more sleep and making other lifestyle improvements. But the most effective thing you can do is choose the right shampoo to aid hair regrowth and fortify existing hair. The right product can make your hair look and feel thicker.

If you have dandruff, the good news is that you are not alone. Millions of men struggle daily with the discomfort and embarrassment of a dry and itchy scalp. The other good news is that dandruff is highly treatable, and with the right product you’ll be able to see improved symptoms within days. The best dandruff shampoos are formulated to combat the root causes of dandruff, not just the symptoms. According to dermatologists, the itching and flaking associated with dandruff are caused by a combination of skin inflammation and fungal growth. The most effective products are sulfate-free, with active ingredients geared toward soothing your scalp.

If you have oily hair, which is generally caused by excessive sebum production and buildup, the right shampoo can make a huge difference. You’ll want to make sure you find a shampoo that can reduce oil production without using harsh chemicals that cause damage to your scalp and hair. The right shampoo will leave your scalp feeling clear and your hair feeling hydrated.

You don’t have to pull out your hair trying to find the ideal product. We’ve curated the best shampoos for men to make the process easy for you. Whether you have thinning hair, an itchy scalp, dandruff or oily hair, our list has you covered.

Look through this list of the 24 best shampoos for men for the best products to keep your hair feeling great and looking even better.

We’ve placed Blu Atlas at the top of our list. This fan favorite is a vegan product that boasts an ingredient list free of sulfates, preservatives, phthalates and parabens. It is made with the highest-quality premium ingredients from natural origins, such as plants, fruits and minerals that are great for your hair and your scalp.

While most shampoos on the market are capable of cleaning your hair, many contain chemicals that can cause scalp irritation over time. Not Blu Atlas. Its combination of jojoba protein to revitalize your hair, vegan biotin to strengthen your hair, and aloe vera to soothe your scalp and encourage hair growth makes Blu Atlas an easy choice.

The Blu Atlas Shampoo comes in Classic as well as Coconut Apricot scents. Both are synthetic dye-free and cruelty-free, giving you peace of mind about preventing both hair damage and environmental damage.

Don’t get intimidated by Nioxin’s systems-based approach to hair care. Once you understand how it works, you’ll realize that this is one of the best shampoos for men with thinning hair. The different systems correlate with the various stages of hair thinning, so no matter where you fall on the spectrum, Nioxin has a product for you.

The bad news is that thinning hair can be an alarming process – your appearance will seem to change by the week. The good news is that there are highly effective treatments available. Nioxin’s products can halt the progression of hair thinning and even reverse it.

The best part is that all of their products are formulated to combat dandruff while promoting hair growth. This potent one-two punch makes Nioxin a great choice for men looking to prevent or combat thinning hair.

How often do you think about your scalp’s health and well-being? If you’re like most men, the answer is probably “not very often.” Scalp health is important, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend time worrying about it. Davines’ Naturaltech Energizing Shampoo earned the third spot on our list of the 24 best shampoos for men because of how effectively it balances, nourishes and cleanses your scalp.

This product has been formulated with revitalizing ingredients that strengthen weak hair and stimulate new growth. Davines’ Naturaltech Energizing Shampoo is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients that promote healthy circulation. It comes with natural peppermint extracts that refresh and invigorate the scalp, boosting oxygen and blood flow. Every healthy head of hair has a healthy scalp beneath it.

Come for the scalp health benefits, and stay for the eucalyptus oil and mint essence. This product will keep your scalp feeling healthy and your hair looking strong and smelling fresh.

There are plenty of hair products on the market that claim to improve thinning hair. Unfortunately, many of them contain harsh ingredients that may provide short-term results, but over time will irritate your scalp. If you’re looking for a men’s shampoo with an all-natural formulation, Pura d’Or might be the one for you. It’s rich in argan oil, biotin, red seaweed and nettle extracts, all of which promote sustainable and healthy hair growth.

Its ingredients are derived from natural sources, including pumpkin seed oil, saw palmetto and rosemary extracts, all of which have been correlated with increasing hair count and growth. Pura d’Or’s fortifying formula has been shown to strengthen brittle hair strands and reduce overall dryness. This is a winning formula for promoting stronger and healthier hair.

Don’t buy another bottle of harsh chemicals and empty promises. Get a natural shampoo that works for you and your hair.

Curly-haired men can get left in the dust when it comes to finding the right shampoo. We know how frustrating it can be to endlessly browse shampoo after shampoo without finding the right product to nourish your extravagantly coiled head of hair. Couple that with the search for a product that will give you the gentle nourishment your curls need while combating thinning hair, and you might find yourself facing an uphill battle. The problem is that most shampoos dry out curly hair rather than fortify it. Products with silicones, sulfates and parabens can be destructive to your hair if used over a long period of time.

Briogeo understands the struggle curly-haired men go through daily, which is why they developed the Blossom & Bloom Volumizing Shampoo. Ideal for curly hair, this product has ingredients that can promote growth and strength without drying out your hair. It is rich in hydrating ingredients like argan oil, giving you full and bouncy curls.

To all of the curly-haired men out there searching for the right shampoo, get yourself a bottle of Briogeo’s Blossom & Bloom Volumizing Shampoo and say goodbye to frizzy, weak hair and hello to a head of strong, voluminous, clean hair.

Our list of 24 best shampoos for men would not be complete without Hims Thick Fix Shampoo. It contains saw palmetto, which has historically been a powerful combatant for thinning hair. Saw palmetto blocks DHT, a hormone known for its contribution to hair loss.

Hims is a trusted name in the men’s wellness space. This product is the latest addition to their suite of products geared toward promoting healthy hair for men everywhere. The Thick Fix shampoo is infused with eucalyptus to give you that fresh, just-out-of-the-shower feel and smell that lasts all day. It is engineered with precision, so you can lather with confidence knowing your hair is getting cleaner and stronger.

It is no coincidence that the Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Shampoo is Paul Mitchell’s best-selling product. It checks all the boxes for an effective anti-dandruff shampoo. It lathers well to clean and invigorate the scalp, leaving a sophisticated yet subtle lavender mint scent that will keep your hair smelling fresh all day.

The leading cause of dandruff is fungal and bacterial buildup on the scalp. If left untreated, this can lead to weak and thinning hair. The tea tree oil in this Paul Mitchell creation prevents sebum buildup and microbial proliferation. This product encourages a healthy scalp and strong hair by creating an optimal scalp environment.

This product is a bit on the pricey side, but as is usually the case in the men’s wellness space, you get what you pay for. A delicate combination of peppermint, tea tree oil and lavender will give your hair and scalp the nourishment they need to flourish and feel fresh.

New York Biology Tea Tree Shampoo is a great choice for men looking to prevent thinning hair, soothe their scalps, prevent dandruff and encourage healthy hair growth. This product really does it all. Harnessing a wide array of plant-based ingredients, this shampoo will give you a fuller and stronger head of hair.

It is also free from sulfates, parabens and alcohol. Rich in argan oil, this shampoo ensures you leave the shower with healthy and hydrated hair. It locks moisture into your scalp while encouraging hair growth and thickness over time. Don’t roll the dice when it comes to your hair and scalp health. Get a product trusted by thousands of men across the country to keep their hair looking and feeling strong.

Let’s face it, applying men’s anti-dandruff shampoos can sometimes feel more like taking a chemical bath than lathering up. Oribe’s Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff shampoo looks to change that narrative. It can help combat dandruff while maintaining the pleasurable shampooing experience all men deserve.

Its sophisticated scent and silky consistency set it apart from other men’s anti-dandruff shampoos. It contains salicylic acid, which is a safe and effective way to exfoliate your scalp while reducing inflammation. It also contains caffeine, which can give your hair follicles the boost they need to spur healthy, sustainable hair growth.

Applying anti-dandruff shampoo doesn’t have to feel like a chore. All men deserve a luxurious hair-care experience. Supercharge your hair health with Oribe’s Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff shampoo.

It’s impossible to talk about the best anti-dandruff shampoos without mentioning Head & Shoulders. To promote inclusivity and give their collection a new look, they designed the Royal Oils anti-dandruff shampoo. It is engineered to help men with curly hair fight dandruff. While most anti-dandruff shampoos contain ingredients that can leave hair dryer and weaker, this product contains hydrating properties meant to nourish your scalp and give you healthier hair.

It has coconut oil, which creates a creamy lather while removing buildup. Royal Oils is designed with ingredients that provide immediate relief from the scalp inflammation often associated with dandruff.

Caring for your hair doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive when you opt for this shampoo.

This one’s for guys who prefer to speed through the shower. A two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, Every Man Jack is all you’ll need to relieve dandruff and lock moisture into your hair. It does this all while alleviating scalp irritation and dryness using a careful blend of all-natural peppermint oil.

It is also engineered with glycerin, meant to infuse and lock moisture into your hair follicles and scalp. This long-term hydration serves as a shield against recurring irritation. Experts recommend that men use Every Man Jack twice a week to keep their hair feeling and looking healthy.

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic is a great option for men struggling with dandruff. Recommended by dermatologists, this shampoo contains salicylic acid, which has been proven to combat scalp inflammation while reducing itching and flaking.

You can also expect the clean ingredients that Neutrogena is known for. This product is color-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free and preservative-free. You can rest assured knowing that your hair is in safe and capable hands with Neutrogena, a trusted global hair-care brand.

Experts recommend using this shampoo twice a week, and leaving it on your scalp for a few minutes before rinsing to achieve optimal results.

What better way to fight dandruff than to address its root cause? Nizoral has antifungal properties that can reduce scalp inflammation and alleviate itching and flaking. While this product is highly effective, it is gentle enough to use on artificially colored hair. It creates a thick lather that leaves a clean scent.

Nizoral has also been shown to be an effective hair-loss treatment. Dermatologists recommend Nizoral for individuals experiencing genetic pattern baldness or androgenetic alopecia. If you’re suffering from dandruff or thinning hair, check out Nizoral’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo.

We get it – medicated shampoos can have a nasty chemical odor. Well, you don’t have to worry about that with Ouai’s Detox shampoo. It is formulated with a gentle yet sophisticated fragrance with notes of lychee, bergamot, white musk and cedar wood that provide you with the luxurious shampooing experience you deserve.

It also contains apple cider vinegar, which is a highly effective agent for scalp flake removal, buildup reduction and scalp residue mitigation. Don’t be fooled by the delicious scent this product leaves on your hair; Ouai’s Detox shampoo is an extremely effective treatment for men suffering from dandruff. And, as if that weren’t enough, it is infused with hydrolyzed keratin engineered to smooth, soften and add shine to your hair.

If you’ve been suffering from oily hair for a long time, you’ve probably realized that a lot of shampoos on the market can be too harsh. Well, not Videri’s Peppermint and Tea Tree shampoo.

This cruelty-free and vegan shampoo has been shown to effectively reduce hair greasiness while keeping hair hydrated. It is infused with rosehip oil, which is rich in vitamin C and has an extraordinary ability to remove excess oil from hair.

It contains natural ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe vera, and is free from parabens, which can harm hair health over time. This product will give you a spa-like sensation every time you use it, with its unique and invigorating chamomile, lavender and tea tree fragrance.

If you have artificially colored hair, you can rest assured knowing this sulfate-free product won’t strip your hair dye. This product truly strikes a rare balance between gentle, effective and fresh.

You don’t have to settle for dull and dry hair. With Maple Holistics’ Degrease shampoo, you can remove excess oil while adding volume to your hair. It contains natural ingredients like rosemary and lemon essential oils, and because it is free from sulfates and parabens, you can shampoo with confidence, knowing that you’re cleaning your hair without damaging it.

Maple Holistics’ Degrease Shampoo is ideal for men who don’t like strong fragrances in their hair products. The natural ingredients leave a subtle, clean smell on your scalp. Its gentle cleansing formula makes it suitable for men who have irritated or sensitive scalps.

From the first wash, you’ll notice an instant improvement in how your hair and scalp look and feel. Peach kernel extracts and jojoba oil lock moisture into every strand of your hair, while hydrolyzed protein adds volume, making Maple Holistics Degrease shampoo a winning formula for men with greasy hair who are looking to unlock a healthy and effective hair-care routine.

When most people think about apple cider vinegar, their first instinct isn’t to put it in their hair. We’re here to clear up that misconception. Apple cider vinegar has a profound ability to remove oil from your scalp.

WOW Skin Science’s Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo contains DHT-blocking properties that gently clear oils, dirt and buildup while promoting healthy hair growth. This product also contains avocado and coconut oils, which can rejuvenate even the driest scalps.

Many shampoos aimed at treating oily hair can end up causing other issues down the road by removing too many of your naturally occurring hair oils. This can leave your scalp dry and leave you frustrated, searching for new solutions. Thankfully, this product allows you to maintain the perfect balance of natural hair oils, giving you healthy hair without making your scalp itchy or dry.

Because WOW Skin Science’s Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo is free from sulfates, parabens and silicones, it is suitable for all men, even those with sensitive scalps or artificially colored hair.

Men who lead active lifestyles often end up with oily hair due to their increased levels of sweat. Don’t compromise your workouts. Get Kick Active Men’s Shampoo.

Infused with natural ingredients like peppermint and tea tree oil, and free from harsh ingredients like phthalates, parabens, sulfates, silicones and petrochemicals, Kick Active Men’s shampoo is the perfect product for active men who care about the health and hygiene of their hair.

It is infused with a variety of natural ingredients, including witch hazel, lemongrass and aloe vera, which help soothe your scalp and fortify your hair for healthy growth.

Keeping your hair fresh, clean and healthy doesn’t have to be expensive. OGX’s Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo offers effective hair care at an affordable price.

It contains tea tree oil, which has been shown to reduce scalp inflammation and provide an effective treatment against dandruff. This shampoo produces a lot of lather, providing a thorough cleanse for your hair and scalp. Its balance of natural ingredients ensures an extra-clean feel without stripping your hair of its natural moisture. The herbal scent is great for men who want fresh-smelling hair that lasts through the day. This is one of the best shampoos for men with scalp inflammation.

No one wants an oily scalp. It can leave hair looking heavy and feeling dull. Biolage’s Scalp Sync Cooling Mint Shampoo eliminates unwanted oil, giving your hair the volumizing lift it needs. Whether you have wavy, straight or curly hair, this product will leave your hair looking and feeling soft and fresh.

It also has cooling, antibacterial properties, which are superb at fighting dandruff and soothing your scalp. It’s also sulfate-free, making it safe for long-term use. If you want to leave the shower feeling cool and refreshed, Biolage’s Scalp Sync Cooling Mint shampoo is the product for you.

If you find your hair becoming brittle and dry, Honeydew’s Argan Oil shampoo might be for you. It’s full of sustainably sourced, natural ingredients, including 100% pure Moroccan argan oil and jojoba oil, which lock in moisture and remove excess oil from your scalp. It is also infused with keratin, which provides moisture to prevent dry, frizzy hair.

This shampoo is perfect for removing unwanted oil without removing the healthy moisture that keeps your hair looking and feeling healthy.

Head and Shoulders Oil-Control Shampoo is the ideal product for getting greasy hair in check and preventing dandruff. It contains zinc, which gets rid of flakes and soothes scalp inflammation.

This affordable, high-value shampoo provides 24-hour grease protection while removing buildup. Say goodbye to flakes and get a shampoo that controls unwanted hair oil. You’ll also enjoy the fresh mango-citrus scent of this affordable product.

The Phytosquam Purifying Maintenance Shampoo is ideal for men looking for healthy, hydrated hair. It is formulated with sustainably sourced, natural ingredients, and is free from silicones, parabens and sulfates.

It also includes a salicylic acid compound that gently exfoliates your scalp while managing inflammation, itchiness and flakiness. You can count on this shampoo to safely get rid of excess oil, product buildup and dead skin. Fortify your hair against grease and long-term damage with the Phytosquam Purifying Maintenance Shampoo.

Being busy is no longer an excuse. Give your hair and scalp the care they need to flourish with Dove Men+Care’s Fresh and Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner, which efficiently and effectively cleans and moisturizes your hair and scalp.

This product contains menthol and caffeine, providing the perfect balance of soothing invigoration, which is sure to refresh and cleanse your scalp. It is also packed with conditioning agents that work to lock moisture into every strand.

The bottles are 100% recyclable, so you can be confident that you’re doing something great for your hair and for the environment. Increase hair health and hygiene while decreasing your shower time with this effective two-in-one product.

