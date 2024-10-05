Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
With the chilly weather on its way, we’re already prepping for cozy days spent indoors, snuggled up on the couch. So, while sweaters and jeans are still on our fall shopping list, now is also the time to grab new sleepwear sets from Amazon.
If you, too, are in the market for cozy and affordable pajama sets for fall, Amazon has thousands of options to choose from — although browsing them on your own might take all day. So, we’ve done the research for you and discovered a little something for everyone, whether you prefer to be warm while you snooze or need breathable fabrics to help beat hot flashes and night sweats. We even spotted cute waffle knit sets that are currently on Amazon’s bestseller list — something you’ll want to snatch up before they sell out! Ahead, we’re rounding up the eight best pajama sets from Amazon, all of which are under $50.
Best Sleepwear Sets on Amazon
- Best Shorts Pajama Set: The Smomog Button Down Pajamas Set is a nighttime staple for any season. Made from ultra-soft, lightweight and stretchy materials, this combo includes a classic button-down top and adjustable drawstring shorts. It’s a timeless design, and whether it’s still warm in your region or you’re a hot sleeper during the winter months, you’re bound to reach for these PJs over and over again — $20 at Amazon!
- Best Waffle Knit Sleepwear Set: This waffle knit set is at the top of our shopping list this fall. It comes in 27 colors, including cute prints that you’ll want to add to your cart immediately. Shoppers praise the relaxed, loose fit that keeps them comfortable as they snooze and lounge. The shorts also feature a pretty curved hem, giving the set even more character — $28 (originally $50) at Amazon!
- Best Long-Sleeve Pajama Set: This mid-weight, sustainably made long-sleeved pajama set is crafted from a cotton jersey material that’s both breathable and stretchy. Shop it in sizes XS through 6X — $29 at Amazon!
- Leopard Printed PJs: According to shoppers, this pajama set has the “perfect fit, is comfortable, and looks great.” Available in multiple prints, it includes a classic T-shirt with a round collar and capri pajama pants with a stretchy, elastic waist — $20 at Amazon!
- A Rich Mom Pajama Set: Rich moms will love these silk satin ruffled pajamas. The chic cami top and flirty shorts are flattering on any figure, and — an added bonus! — the set is available in 38 different colors (so you might want to stock up on multiple shades) — $20 at Amazon!
- Warmest Pajamas Set: If you prefer to be extra toasty while you sleep, make sure you don’t miss the Ekouaer Crew Neck Pajamas Set while it’s marked down ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day! These super soft, plaid printed PJs are one pair you won’t be embarrassed to rock all day long (the mismatched top and bottom feel like a full outfit) and also feature deep pockets that are actually functional — $32 (originally $40) at Amazon!
- Best Two-Pack Pajama Set: Score two sets for the price of one! Available in classic shades and fall colorways, these warm, soft and cozy pajamas are bound to be the options you continue to reach for throughout the fall months — $36 (originally $40) at Amazon!
- Best Cardigan Pajama Set: Even though this is technically a lounge set, there’s nothing stopping you from wearing the ultra-cozy Lillusory Cardigan Pants Set to bed. The relaxed-fit bottoms hit right above the ankles, and shoppers have labeled the cardigan “perfect,” especially since it pulls double duty and can be styled with jeans and other bottoms — $46 at Amazon!