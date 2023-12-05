Your account
These Spanx Deals Might Be Better Than Black Friday

By
Spanx
Spanx

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You already know Spanx is a trusted brand when it comes to shapewear. From body shapers, to hosiery and everything in between, Spanx is your go-to brand for shaping pieces to give your outfit that extra bit of oomph — whether that means erasing panty lines or smoothing out your figure while helping to sculpt the look you desire. But Spanx isn’t just about shapewear. The first name in slimming intimates also has a selection of other go-to pieces that you’ll wish you had tried on sooner.

You can try them out right now and save a ton of money while you’re at it. The brand’s bestselling styles are heavily discounted right now. These deals may even be better than what we saw on Black Friday! Save up to 70% off wardrobe essentials like dresses, blazers, leggings, jeans and much more, all straight from Spanx! Looking for flattering fits to wear all season long? We’ve rounded up Spanx’s best post-Cyber Week sales. Keep reading for our favorite picks!

The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Spanx - Perfect Fit & Flare Dress
Spanx

This curve-skimming fit & flare frock is flattering and versatile, and it’s easy to dress up or down.

See it!

Get The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress for just $132 (originally $188) at Spanx!

Carefree Crepe Blazer

Spanx - Carefree Crepe Blazer
Spanx

Ooze effortless style at the office or on a casual lunch date with this crepe blazer. Style this piece with a funky blouse for a pop of color or go for traditional white.

See it!

Get the Carefree Crepe Blazer for just $174 (originally $248) at Spanx!

The Perfect Pant Jogger

Spanx - The Perfect Pant Jogger
Spanx

Elevate your favorite go-to look for lounging around at home or running errands with these smoothing ponte fabric joggers. Dress up with loafers or go casual with sneakers, but either way you’ll stay polished and comfortable.

See it!

Get the Perfect Pant Jogger for just $104 (originally $148) at Spanx!

Flare Jeans, Light Wash

Spanx - Flare Jeans, Light Wash
Spanx

Slip into these comfy stretch denim jeans with a retro-inspired flare. Their pull-on design features hidden tummy shaping and plenty of supportive coverage!

See it!

Get the Flare Jeans, Light Wash for just $104 (originally $148) at Spanx!

Pima Cotton Crew Neck Tee

Spanx - Pima Cotton Crew Neck Tee
Spanx

This lightweight Pima cotton T-shirt is perfect for layering and it’s impossibly soft too. It will quickly become one of your most important wardrobe staples.

See it!

Get the Pima Cotton Crew Neck Tee for just $41 (originally $58) at Spanx!

Go Lightly Ribbed Tie Back Tank

Spanx - Go Lightly Ribbed Tie Back Tank
Spanx

Level up your workout wear with this ultra-lightweight ribbed-tie back tank. Wear it two ways: tied back behind your waist or untied.

See it!

Get the Go Lightly Ribbed Tie Back Tank for just $41 (originally $58) at Spanx!

Booty Boost Active Micro Dot 7/8 Leggings

Spanx - Booty Boost Active Micro Dot 7/8 Leggings
Spanx

Work up a sweat with these active booty-boosting leggings which give you a built-in butt lift thanks to their sculpting performance fabric.

See it

Get the Booty Boost Active Micro Dot 7/8 Leggings for just $69 (originally $98) at Spanx!

Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit

Spanx - Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit
Spanx

Build your look with this sleek, smoothing ribbed cami bodysuit. Team it with your favorite high-waisted pants and blazer for a polished ensemble!

See it!

Get the Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit for just $50 (originally $71) at Spanx!

On-the-Go Shorts, 4″

Spanx - On-the-Go Shorts, 4"
Spanx

These stretchy cotton shorts are the perfect pick for hitting the town or lounging around, with a built-in smoothing tummy panel and pull-on design.

See it!

Get the On-the-Go Shorts, 4″ for just $62 (originally $88) at Spanx!

Sunshine Short-Sleeve Top

Spanx - Sunshine Short Sleeve Top
Spanx

Dress up with this comfy, flattering short-sleeve top. It stays crisp and body-skimming no matter whether you’re hitting the beach or brunching with friends.

See it!

Get the Sunshine Short Sleeve Top for just $62 (originally $88) at Spanx!

