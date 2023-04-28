Reviewers Say These Sleek Shapewear Shorts Actually Stay Put

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We honestly don’t know what we would do without shapewear! When we want to rock a more form-fitting ensemble, we rely on our shapewear pieces to leave Us with the smoothest silhouette possible. But that said, there are a plethora of problems we’ve run into with shapewear pieces in the past — the most annoying of them being when they don’t stay in place.

We’re specifically talking about the roll-down effect — you know, when the top of shapewear shorts or panties starts folding in to create a bump we don’t want to see. But that’s where these shorts from Maidenform are different! They offer features which make them stay up and stay put, and reviewers say they’re seriously slimming to boot.

Get the Maidenform Minimizing High-Waist Fajas Shapewear for just $14 at Amazon!

These shorts are a major lifesaver for thousands of shoppers! They scooped the item up to help flatten out the tummy area and smooth down cellulite, and that’s exactly what the piece accomplished. The product extends incredibly high, which is crucial — because that’s one detail which prevents them from rolling down. Depending on your shape, they can go as high as directly underneath the bust!

And at the top of the waistband on the inside, there’s a thin line of invisible silicone which helps the shorts grip to the skin — further preventing them from budging out of place. It’s these dainty details which make this shapewear staple incredible — and why it’s such a hit with shoppers!



The shorts come in three colors — black, white and nude. The size options aren’t the most expansive at first glance, but if you take a look at the customized guide, women’s dress sizes 4-16 are accommodated with what’s currently available. This is the ideal time to buy these shorts as we head into the summer months. They conveniently boast the perfect length to throw under all of the mini dresses we plan on wearing! Instead of avoiding tighter outfits and letting them collect dust, we can don them with more confidence thanks to these amazing shapewear shorts. Maidenform has been an industry leader for decades for a reason!



