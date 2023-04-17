Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the right shapewear for your figure can certainly be a challenge. Some options are too snug on the hips, while others don’t deliver in the snatched department. It’s a struggle! With the help of Shop With Us (and over 3,500 discerning reviewers), we may have discovered the holy grail shapewear item to elevate any ensemble: the Spanx Everyday Shaping Tummy Control Panties Thong.

Yes, there’s an endless stream of shapewear on the market, but if tummy control is a top concern, this piece checks all the boxes. Whether you’re interested in receiving a little extra comfort in a bodycon dress or you need a new cinching situation for everyday use, this thong is here to provide just enough shaping to leave you confident and in control all day (and night) long.

Get the SPANX Shapewear for Women Everyday Shaping Tummy Control Panties Thong starting at $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.



If you’re looking for a full-coverage shapewear pick, this may not be the product for you. But if you’re in the market for something light, comfortable and versatile no matter what the circumstance, this SPANX essential is worthy of a slot in your Amazon cart. It’s ideal for a slew of occasions — you can wear it to a special event, a dinner out or even to work — we promise you, you’ll feel your best the second you slip it on.

Amazon reviewers are swooning over this fabulous find, with one noting, “It pulls you in and fits well. The fabric is made well and you get support but can breathe.” “Sexy and smooth,” another added enthusiastically.

There may be other shapewear selections up for grabs, but according to custom feedback, nothing compares to this SPANX thong. Another simply stated: “There is no dupe. stop looking.” Sold!

At the moment, this thong comes in 10 different colors including soft nude, black, gray and vintage rose. If you order one, you’ll love it so much, coming back for more may be necessary!

Not only does the thong streamline your waist, but it will help give your bum a voluptuous and round effect too. Let your body feel fierce all around — in the front and back — without any scrunching or discomfort.

If you’re worried about snagging the right size, there is a chart on Amazon which will ensure you find the perfect fit, and the hundreds of reviews prove it. Your dream shapewear is only a few clicks away, so don’t waste another second without having it in your summer closet!

