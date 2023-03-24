Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Underwear options which effortlessly combine panties and shapewear all in one are always excellent to have on hand. They’re particularly ideal when you plan on wearing something skintight and want to smooth out your frame — especially the dreaded muffin top.
Garments that may boost your confidence are nothing to be ashamed of, so even if some of these pieces aren’t the most fashion-forward finds on the market, the end result is worth it. After all, it’s important to feel fabulous when you’re stepping out. With that in mind, check out which underwear styles will help you look seamless and smooth below.
FINETOO 4 Pack High Waist Thong
Pros
- Mid-rise fit
- 4 panty value pack
- Thousands of 5-star reviews
- Super affordable
Vanity Fair Women's Illumination Hi Cut Panties
Pros
- Regular and plus sizes available
- Bestselling panty
- Comfy, silky material
- Affordable
WOWENY 2 Pack Tummy Control Shapewear Shorts
Pros
- Fuller coverage short style
- 2 panty value pack
- Mid-rise and high rises available
- Comfortable compression
SPANX Everyday Shaping Tummy Control Thong
Pros
- Perfect comfort for everyday wear
- Thong design
- Regular and plus sizes available
- Tons of color options
SPANX Undie-tectable® Thong
Pros
- Minimal coverage on the bottom half
- Lower waisted
- Fully seamless
- Extensive sizing available
Warner's Women's No Pinching No Problems Comfort Waist Smooth and Seamless Panties
Pros
- Full coverage back
- Amazing reviews
- Super affordable
- Many colors available
Bali Women’s Shaping Ultra Firm Control Seamless Shapewear Brief
Pros
- 4-way stretch material
- 2-pack value set
- Stay-in-place design
- Wonderful compression
Maidenform Women's Tame Your Tummy Shaping Brief
Pros
- Shapes the waist, tummy and butt
- Tons of color options
- Super durable waistband
- Virtually seamless design
DERCA Tummy Control Lace Trim Shapewear Panties
Pros
- Romantic lace details
- Extensive sizes available
- Excellent compression
- Very figure-flattering
Underoutfit Tummy Control- High Waisted Shorts
Pros
- Extra long length and high waist for serious smoothing
- Regular and plus sizes available
- Incredible compression fabric
- Tons of amazing reviews
