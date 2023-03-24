Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Underwear options which effortlessly combine panties and shapewear all in one are always excellent to have on hand. They’re particularly ideal when you plan on wearing something skintight and want to smooth out your frame — especially the dreaded muffin top.

Garments that may boost your confidence are nothing to be ashamed of, so even if some of these pieces aren’t the most fashion-forward finds on the market, the end result is worth it. After all, it’s important to feel fabulous when you’re stepping out. With that in mind, check out which underwear styles will help you look seamless and smooth below.

FINETOO 4 Pack High Waist Thong Pros Mid-rise fit

4 panty value pack

Thousands of 5-star reviews

Super affordable Starting at $16.00 See it!

Vanity Fair Women's Illumination Hi Cut Panties Pros Regular and plus sizes available

Bestselling panty

Comfy, silky material

Affordable Starting at $7.00 See it!

WOWENY 2 Pack Tummy Control Shapewear Shorts Pros Fuller coverage short style

2 panty value pack

Mid-rise and high rises available

Comfortable compression $24.00 See it!

SPANX Everyday Shaping Tummy Control Thong Pros Perfect comfort for everyday wear

Thong design

Regular and plus sizes available

Tons of color options $20.00 See it!

SPANX Undie-tectable® Thong Pros Minimal coverage on the bottom half

Lower waisted

Fully seamless

Extensive sizing available Starting at $15.00 See it!

Warner's Women's No Pinching No Problems Comfort Waist Smooth and Seamless Panties Pros Full coverage back

Amazing reviews

Super affordable

Many colors available $10.00 See it!

Bali Women’s Shaping Ultra Firm Control Seamless Shapewear Brief Pros 4-way stretch material

2-pack value set

Stay-in-place design

Wonderful compression Starting at $22.00 See it!

Maidenform Women's Tame Your Tummy Shaping Brief Pros Shapes the waist, tummy and butt

Tons of color options

Super durable waistband

Virtually seamless design Starting at $12.00 See it!

DERCA Tummy Control Lace Trim Shapewear Panties Pros Romantic lace details

Extensive sizes available

Excellent compression

Very figure-flattering $20.00 See it!

Underoutfit Tummy Control- High Waisted Shorts Pros Extra long length and high waist for serious smoothing

Regular and plus sizes available

Incredible compression fabric

Tons of amazing reviews $23.00 See it!

