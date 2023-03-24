Cancel OK
10 Best Seamless Shapewear Panties to Smooth Muffin Tops

High-Waist-Shapewear-Panty-Stock-Photo
Underwear options which effortlessly combine panties and shapewear all in one are always excellent to have on hand. They’re particularly ideal when you plan on wearing something skintight and want to smooth out your frame — especially the dreaded muffin top.

Garments that may boost your confidence are nothing to be ashamed of, so even if some of these pieces aren’t the most fashion-forward finds on the market, the end result is worth it. After all, it’s important to feel fabulous when you’re stepping out. With that in mind, check out which underwear styles will help you look seamless and smooth below.

FINETOO 4 Pack High Waist Thong

FINETOO 4 Pack High Waist Thongs for Women Breathable Underwear Soft Stretchy Nylon Spandex No Side Seam Panties(L)
FINETOO

Pros

  • Mid-rise fit
  • 4 panty value pack
  • Thousands of 5-star reviews
  • Super affordable
Starting at $16.00
See it!

Vanity Fair Women's Illumination Hi Cut Panties

Vanity Fair Women's Illumination Hi Cut Panties (Regular & Plus Size), Midnight Black, 7
Vanity Fair

Pros

  • Regular and plus sizes available
  • Bestselling panty
  • Comfy, silky material
  • Affordable
Starting at $7.00
See it!

WOWENY 2 Pack Tummy Control Shapewear Shorts

WOWENY 2 Packs Tummy Control Shapewear Shorts for Women Seamless Shaping Boyshorts Thigh Slimmer Body Shaper Panties for Under Dresses(2 Pack （Beige&Black）, Large)
WOWENY

Pros

  • Fuller coverage short style
  • 2 panty value pack
  • Mid-rise and high rises available
  • Comfortable compression
$24.00
See it!

SPANX Everyday Shaping Tummy Control Thong

SPANX Shapewear for Women Everyday Shaping Tummy Control Panties Thong Soft Nude SM - Regular
SPANX

Pros

  • Perfect comfort for everyday wear
  • Thong design
  • Regular and plus sizes available
  • Tons of color options
$20.00
See it!

SPANX Undie-tectable® Thong

SPANX Undie-tectable® Thong Soft Nude MD
SPANX

Pros

  • Minimal coverage on the bottom half
  • Lower waisted
  • Fully seamless
  • Extensive sizing available
Starting at $15.00
See it!

Warner's Women's No Pinching No Problems Comfort Waist Smooth and Seamless Panties

Warner's Women's No Pinching No Problems Dig-Free Comfort Waist Smooth and Seamless Hi-Cut RT5501P, Butterscotch, Medium
Warner's

Pros

  • Full coverage back
  • Amazing reviews
  • Super affordable
  • Many colors available
$10.00
See it!

Bali Women’s Shaping Ultra Firm Control Seamless Shapewear Brief

Bali womens Shaping Ultra Control Dfx204 2-pack shapewear briefs, Soft Taupe/Soft Taupe, Small US
Bali

Pros

  • 4-way stretch material
  • 2-pack value set
  • Stay-in-place design
  • Wonderful compression
Starting at $22.00
See it!

Maidenform Women's Tame Your Tummy Shaping Brief

Maidenform womens Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace With Cool Comfort Dm0051 Shapewear Briefs, Transparent, X-Large US
Maidenform

Pros

  • Shapes the waist, tummy and butt
  • Tons of color options
  • Super durable waistband
  • Virtually seamless design
Starting at $12.00
See it!

DERCA Tummy Control Lace Trim Shapewear Panties

Tummy Control Shapewear Panties for Women High Waisted Shaping Underwear Seamless Body Shaper Girdle Panty(Black-Lace Trim,Small)
DERCA

Pros

  • Romantic lace details
  • Extensive sizes available
  • Excellent compression
  • Very figure-flattering
$20.00
See it!

Underoutfit Tummy Control- High Waisted Shorts

Underoutfit Shapewear for Women Tummy Control- High Waisted Shorts- Body Shaper for Women- Small to Plus Sizes Nude
Underoutfit

Pros

  • Extra long length and high waist for serious smoothing
  • Regular and plus sizes available
  • Incredible compression fabric
  • Tons of amazing reviews
$23.00
See it!
