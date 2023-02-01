13 of the Best Booty-Lifting Shapewear Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for a little lift? Something to give you an automatic “tooch,” as Tyra Banks would say? We’re talking about booty shapewear! Even some subtle sculpting (or padding!) can make a big difference in your look!

If you need a little assistance to show off your assets, we’re here to help. Shop our 13 favorite booty-lifting shapewear picks below, from underwear to bodysuits and boyshorts and beyond!

Qaciviq Butt Lifter Shorts

Pros:

Curved bands lift the booty

Also has double-layered criss cross fabric for tummy control

Two colors

Was $34 On Sale: $19 You Save 44% See it!

Gotoly Hourglass Figure Butt Lifter Shaper Panties

Pros:

Cheek cutouts sculpt without padding

No-slide edges

Pretty lace design

$14.00 See it!

FeelinGirl Butt Lifter Body Shaper

Pros:

Adjustable leg straps with hood-and-eye closures

Zipper for easy on and off

Ultra-high waist for tummy control

$40.00 See it!

Figninget Butt Pad Panties

Pros:

Removable butt pads for extra volume

Inclusive size range: S to 6X

Longline fit for thigh shaping

Was $36 On Sale: $33 You Save 8% See it!

Skims Sculpting Short Mid-Thigh With Open Gusset

Pros:

Nine colors

Inclusive size range: XXS to 5X

Natural shaping and lifting

$34.00 See it!

FeelinGirl Butt Lifter Bodysuit

Pros:

3D butt-lifting design

No panty lines

Four-way stretch

$40.00 See it!

Romwe Butt Lifter Shorts

Pros:

Cutouts reach around the sides too for hourglass look

Less intense compression for more comfort

Available in numerous styles

$17.00 See it!

Woweny Seamless Butt Lifter Underwear

Pros:

Two-pack is under $25

Breathable, stretchy mesh

Thong design creates separation and lift

$24.00 See it!

ShaperX Butt Lifter Bodysuit

Pros:

“Whisper-soft”

Shaped booty design for lift

Three colors

$38.00 See it!

Leonisa Invisible Compression Capri

Pros:

Waist-to-ankle shaping for wear under tight pants

Compression everywhere except the butt to prevent flattening

Invisible under clothing

$55.00 See it!

Popilush Shaper Bodysuit

Pros:

Mesh booty design for a 3D lift

Removable shoulder straps

May provide bust lift as well

$67.00 See it!

Memoi High-Waisted Shaping Boyshorts

Pros:

Tucks in tummy while smoothing hips and booty

Flexible compression fabric

Fun color options!

$31.50 See it!

Leonisa Underwear With Butt Lifter Effect

Pros:

Ruched booty seam and seamless leg bands

Tummy compression

Pretty look

Was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

