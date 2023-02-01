Cancel OK
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
13 of the Best Booty-Lifting Shapewear Picks

booty-lifting-shapewear
Booty-lifting shapewear. QVC/Amazon

Looking for a little lift? Something to give you an automatic “tooch,” as Tyra Banks would say? We’re talking about booty shapewear! Even some subtle sculpting (or padding!) can make a big difference in your look!

If you need a little assistance to show off your assets, we’re here to help. Shop our 13 favorite booty-lifting shapewear picks below, from underwear to bodysuits and boyshorts and beyond!

Qaciviq Butt Lifter Shorts

amazon-booty-lifters-qaciviq-shorts
Amazon

Pros:

  • Curved bands lift the booty
  • Also has double-layered criss cross fabric for tummy control
  • Two colors
Was $34On Sale: $19You Save 44%
See it!

Gotoly Hourglass Figure Butt Lifter Shaper Panties

amazon-booty-lifters-gotoly-cutout-underwear
Amazon

Pros:

  • Cheek cutouts sculpt without padding
  • No-slide edges
  • Pretty lace design
$14.00
See it!

FeelinGirl Butt Lifter Body Shaper

amazon-booty-lifters-feelingirl-body-shaper
Amazon

Pros:

  • Adjustable leg straps with hood-and-eye closures
  • Zipper for easy on and off
  • Ultra-high waist for tummy control
$40.00
See it!

Figninget Butt Pad Panties

amazon-booty-lifters-figninget-butt-pads
Amazon

Pros:

  • Removable butt pads for extra volume
  • Inclusive size range: S to 6X
  • Longline fit for thigh shaping
Was $36On Sale: $33You Save 8%
See it!

Skims Sculpting Short Mid-Thigh With Open Gusset

skims-booty-lifters-shorts
Skims

Pros:

  • Nine colors
  • Inclusive size range: XXS to 5X
  • Natural shaping and lifting
$34.00
See it!

FeelinGirl Butt Lifter Bodysuit

amazon-booty-lifters-feelingirl-bodysuit
Amazon

Pros:

  • 3D butt-lifting design
  • No panty lines
  • Four-way stretch
$40.00
See it!

Romwe Butt Lifter Shorts

amazon-booty-lifters-romwe-cutout-underwear
Amazon

Pros:

  • Cutouts reach around the sides too for hourglass look
  • Less intense compression for more comfort
  • Available in numerous styles
$17.00
See it!

Woweny Seamless Butt Lifter Underwear

amazon-booty-lifters-woweny-underwear
Amazon

Pros:

  • Two-pack is under $25
  • Breathable, stretchy mesh
  • Thong design creates separation and lift
$24.00
See it!

ShaperX Butt Lifter Bodysuit

amazon-booty-lifters-shaperx-bodysuit
Amazon

Pros:

  • “Whisper-soft”
  • Shaped booty design for lift
  • Three colors
$38.00
See it!

Leonisa Invisible Compression Capri

amazon-booty-lifters-leonisa-capris
Amazon

Pros:

  • Waist-to-ankle shaping for wear under tight pants
  • Compression everywhere except the butt to prevent flattening
  • Invisible under clothing
$55.00
See it!

Popilush Shaper Bodysuit

amazon-booty-lifters-popilush-bodysuit
Amazon

Pros:

  • Mesh booty design for a 3D lift
  • Removable shoulder straps
  • May provide bust lift as well
$67.00
See it!

Memoi High-Waisted Shaping Boyshorts

qvc-booty-lifters-memoi-boyshorts
QVC

Pros:

  • Tucks in tummy while smoothing hips and booty
  • Flexible compression fabric
  • Fun color options!
$31.50
See it!

Leonisa Underwear With Butt Lifter Effect

amazon-booty-lifters-leonisa-underwear
Amazon

Pros:

  • Ruched booty seam and seamless leg bands
  • Tummy compression
  • Pretty look
Was $35On Sale: $28You Save 20%
See it!
