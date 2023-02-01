13 of the Best Booty-Lifting Shapewear Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Looking for a little lift? Something to give you an automatic “tooch,” as Tyra Banks would say? We’re talking about booty shapewear! Even some subtle sculpting (or padding!) can make a big difference in your look!
If you need a little assistance to show off your assets, we’re here to help. Shop our 13 favorite booty-lifting shapewear picks below, from underwear to bodysuits and boyshorts and beyond!
Qaciviq Butt Lifter Shorts
Pros:
- Curved bands lift the booty
- Also has double-layered criss cross fabric for tummy control
- Two colors
Gotoly Hourglass Figure Butt Lifter Shaper Panties
Pros:
- Cheek cutouts sculpt without padding
- No-slide edges
- Pretty lace design
FeelinGirl Butt Lifter Body Shaper
Pros:
- Adjustable leg straps with hood-and-eye closures
- Zipper for easy on and off
- Ultra-high waist for tummy control
Figninget Butt Pad Panties
Pros:
- Removable butt pads for extra volume
- Inclusive size range: S to 6X
- Longline fit for thigh shaping
Skims Sculpting Short Mid-Thigh With Open Gusset
Pros:
- Nine colors
- Inclusive size range: XXS to 5X
- Natural shaping and lifting
FeelinGirl Butt Lifter Bodysuit
Pros:
- 3D butt-lifting design
- No panty lines
- Four-way stretch
Romwe Butt Lifter Shorts
Pros:
- Cutouts reach around the sides too for hourglass look
- Less intense compression for more comfort
- Available in numerous styles
Woweny Seamless Butt Lifter Underwear
Pros:
- Two-pack is under $25
- Breathable, stretchy mesh
- Thong design creates separation and lift
ShaperX Butt Lifter Bodysuit
Pros:
- “Whisper-soft”
- Shaped booty design for lift
- Three colors
Leonisa Invisible Compression Capri
Pros:
- Waist-to-ankle shaping for wear under tight pants
- Compression everywhere except the butt to prevent flattening
- Invisible under clothing
Popilush Shaper Bodysuit
Pros:
- Mesh booty design for a 3D lift
- Removable shoulder straps
- May provide bust lift as well
Memoi High-Waisted Shaping Boyshorts
Pros:
- Tucks in tummy while smoothing hips and booty
- Flexible compression fabric
- Fun color options!
Leonisa Underwear With Butt Lifter Effect
Pros:
- Ruched booty seam and seamless leg bands
- Tummy compression
- Pretty look
