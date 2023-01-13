13 of the Best Sports Bras for All Types of Activities

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to revamp your activewear collection? Leggings are definitely important, but sports bras are our number one essential — especially when it comes to higher-impact workouts. Whether you prefer running, HIIT, dance classes, yoga, pilates, lifting or another type of exercise, having the best sports bra for that activity is of the utmost importance.

A cute design is going to act as motivation for hitting the gym, but having the proper comfort and support is just as important. You want to eliminate any unnecessary annoyances while you’re working out, whether it’s your straps falling down, your under-bust band chafing your skin or your sports bra not providing enough support as you jump rope or burpee. See our picks for the best sports bras below — for 13 different types of workouts!

Best Sports Bra for HIIT Workouts: Girlfriend Collective Simone High Support Bra

HIIT, AKA high-intensity interval training, comes with a variety of intense cardio workouts all packed into one class. Burpees, mountain climbers, high knees, jumping jacks — all of these require an extremely supportive sports bra. The sustainable Simone bra has high-impact support, adjustable elastic criss cross straps and full coverage to keep you concentrated on your workout!

Pros:

Adjustable hook-and-eye band

Size range is XXS-6XL

Available at: Girlfriend Collective

Best Sports Bra for Running: lululemon Energy Bra High Support, B–DDD Cups

This sports bra was specifically designed for running, whether you’re on the treadmill or outside, and whether you’re into short sprints or marathon training. It features sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric, and reviewers say it has “good compression and bounce prevention,” even on eight-mile runs!

Pros:

Adjustable double-crossback straps

Foam cups for extra coverage

Available at: lululemon

Best Sports Bra for Dance and Zuma: Liebergo Longline Sports Bra

The sparkling, celestial design of this sports bra will definitely get you in the mood to get your groove on while doing a dance-based workout, but it’s not all show. It’s breathable, adjustable, supportive and has removable pads so you can find comfort and confidence while busting a move!

Pros:

Four gorgeous colorways

Number one new release on Amazon

Available at: Amazon

Best Sports Bra for Weightlifting: lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Bra Light Support, B/C Cup

For this recommendation, we reached out to Chelsea Zeferina, a New York-based content creator who trains in olympic-style weightlifting. She loves this lululemon bra, describing it as “supportive and so comfortable,” and noting that it “really is like a cloud.” She also added that this bra has “no elastic at the ribcage so it doesn’t cut into your lats.” This ultra-soft bra comes in a D/DD version as well!

Pros:

Four-way stretch

Sweat-wicking

Available at: lululemon

Best Sports Bra for Yoga: Aoxjox Yoga Twist Back Bra

Yoga bras don’t need to provide too much support, but they definitely need to fit well and provide proper coverage, especially as you flow into moves like downward-facing dogs or even headstands. We love this Aoxjox bra because it has great coverage in front but dips low with a twist in the back!

Pros:

20 colorways

Thousands of reviews

Available at: Amazon

Best Sports Bra for Pilates: CRZ Yoga Strappy Longline Sports Bra

While pilates has a lot of similar elements to yoga, it might throw some more intensive, faster-paced moves into the mix. That’s why we like to wear medium-impact sports bras for pilates classes. This longline design is perfect — especially with that cool strappy back!

Pros:

Over 30 colorways

Compressive support

Available at: Amazon

Best Sports Bra for Barre: Girlfriend Collective Colette Halter Bra

Since barre incorporates elements of ballet, we love to wear a sports bra with a prettier type of silhouette — one we’d wear outside of our exercise classes too. This halter bra is a beauty, for sure, providing medium-impact support and stretchy, cushy fabric that will stick with you through ballerina squats and beyond!

Pros:

“Peached” fabric for softness

Doubles as a crop top

Available at: Girlfriend Collective

Best Sports Bra for Power Walking: Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

If you’re not a fan of running, power walking might be more your speed. It’s an excellent workout, and it doesn’t require a high-impact sports bra. You do want to make sure, however, that the fabric isn’t going to rub against your skin uncomfortably as you swing your arms. This bra is our pick due to its chafe-resistant band and seamless ribbing!

Pros:

Super affordable

Sweat-wicking

Available at: Amazon

Best Sports Bra for Plyometrics: Jockey High Impact Performance Seamless Sports Bra

Plyometrics is a fast-movement, high-power type of exercise that needs a bra that can keep up. This Jockey sports bra is up for the challenge! It has a seamless design, multi-way adjustable straps and adjustable hook-and-eye closures so you can make sure you feel properly supported before getting started!

Pros:

Removable padding

Made with substantial opaque 150-dernier yarn

Available at: Amazon

Best Sports Bra for Spinning: Under Armour Mid Crossback Harness Sports Bra

While there’s no jumping or running around involved in spinning (AKA indoor cycling), there are a few important things to consider in your sports bra. One is that you’ll want it to have high enough coverage for when you’re leaning forward, and two is that it should still have some support for when you’re standing up while pedaling on your bike. This medium-impact bra is perfect — and it has such a cool look!

Pros:

Design keeps pads in place even in the washing machine

Cutout detail adds ventilation

Available at: Under Armour

Best Sports Bra for Court Sports: Outdoor Voices Snacks Bra

Whether you love tennis, badminton, volleyball, racquetball or another court sport, this is the sports bra for you. It’s high-coverage with high-impact support and anti-slide technology so you can rely on it as you dash across the court and back. The fabric has UPF 50 protection too, making it excellent for outdoor activities!

Pros:

Pocket in back for phone, ID or keys

Wide, criss-cross straps

Available at: Outdoor Voices

Best Sports Bra for Kickboxing: Combat Corner CRNR Sports Bra

Regardless of if you’re doing kickboxing, regular boxing, Muay Thai or another similar workout, you know you can rely on Combat Corner to deliver the sports bra you need. This one has fantastic bounce control and an under-bust band that won’t ride up, meaning you can concentrate on your match (even if it’s just with a punching bag)!

Pros:

Moisture-wicking

Dual-layer lycra means it’s not see-through

Available at: Amazon

Best Sports Bra for CrossFit: CW-X Xtra Support High-Impact Sports Bra

CrossFit is intense, so you’ll want to be prepared, whether it’s your first class or your hundredth. That means grabbing a bra that can handle high-impact moves. This bra is our pick, as it has a five-point targeted support web in the cups to provide motion control. It’s also very stretchy, so it won’t slow you down!

Pros:

Adjustable back

Breathable

Available at: Amazon

