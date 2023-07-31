Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to sports bras for larger busts, it’s more than just the look that matters. We need a nice size range, great support and breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics. And don’t get Us wrong — a cute or sleek design is still important too!

Below, you can shop our 15 picks for the best sports bras for larger busts on Amazon. Each has its different benefits, but all are worthy of your cart. It’s up to you to choose your favorite(s), so let’s get to it!

Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra Pros: Sizes up to 3XL

Moisture-wicking and stretchy

Over 38,000 reviews Cons: Removable padding may shift

A few shoppers had to size up

Medium impact (not high) Was $25 On Sale: $18 You Save 28% See it!

Heathyoga High Impact Sports Bra Great for high-impact workouts

Available in packs of two and three as well

Moisture-wicking Cons: A few shoppers needed to size up

Only black is available as a single

Not adjustable $17.00 See it!

Syrokan Full-Support High-Impact Racerback Sports Bra Pros: Sizes up to 42F

Foam-lined underwire cups

Adjustable straps Cons: Underwire (a pro for us, could be a con for some!)

Design may be too contoured for some

Clasp is in back $29.00 See it!

Shapermint Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Pros: Bounce reduction design

Breathable support

Shoppers with large busts say it offers great coverage Cons: No colorful options

No mesh panels or cutouts

Not adjustable $26.00 See it!

Syrokan High-Impact Sports Bra Pros: Adjustable hook-and-loop straps

Sizes up to 44F

Moisture-wicking mesh Cons: May need to size up

Clasp in back

One shopper said they wished there were less cleavage $29.00 See it!

Panache High-Impact Underwire Sports Bra Pros: Sizes up to 40HH

Mix of fun patterns and solid colors

Adjustable Cons: Clasp in back could be hard to reach

Not for a minimized look

Some sizes may be sold out throughout color options Starting at $29.00 See it!

Champion Maximum Support Sports Bra Pros: Tight compression fabric for a stay-put fit

Double Dry wicking technology

Can machine wash and tumble dry Cons: No sizes over XL

T-shaped back could lead to a funky tan line

One shopper said they had to remove the itchy tag Was $22 On Sale: $16 You Save 27% See it!

The Gym People Longline Wirefree Sports Bra Pros: Doubles as a cropped tank top

Sizes up to 3XL

Over 34,000 reviews Cons: Not adjustable

Not full-coverage enough for some shoppers

Some shoppers wish it were a full-length top Was $27 On Sale: $23 You Save 15% See it!

Bestena Seamless Sports Bra Pros: Sizes up to 4XL

Comfortable wide straps and band

Nude color is nice for wearing under sheer tops Cons: Not adjustable

Medium support, not high

A few shoppers noted not liking the (removable) padding Was $13 On Sale: $12 You Save 8% See it!

Glamorise Full Figure No Bounce Sports Bra Pros: Made specifically for fuller figures

Mesh panel adds coverage and control

Reinforced cups Cons: Clasp in back may be hard to reach

One shopper wished for more stretch

Another shopper wished it were a little thicker $35.00 See it!

Yvette High-Impact Zip-front Sports Bra Pros: Breathable mesh panel and back cutout

Sizes up to 5XL

Adjustable zip front Cons: Zipper may show under tight clothing

A few shoppers had to size up

Non-adjustable straps $38.00 See it!

Freya Underwire Molded Sports Bra Pros: Sizes up to 40G

Cooling and moisture-wicking fabric

Double-lined for firm support Cons: Not everyone wants the molded look

Clasp in back may be hard to reach

One shopper couldn't clip theirs in racerback style Starting at $30.00 See it!

Shapermint Compression Wirefree High-Support Bra Pros: Sizes up to 4XL

Extra-wide straps

Super soft and comfy Cons: Clasp in back may be hard to reach

A few shoppers wished it were more supportive

Sewn-in pads could be a con for some shoppers Was $48 On Sale: $30 You Save 38% See it!

Yvette Criss-Cross Sports Bra Pros: Breathable mesh panel on chest

Adjustable straps may relieve pressure on shoulders

Sizes up to 5XL Cons: Clasp in back may be hard to reach

One shoulder thought the molded cups were a bit small

No pattern options Was $46 On Sale: $40 You Save 13% See it!

Baleaf UPF 50+ Swim Bra Pros: Can be worn for workouts or swimming

Four-way stretch

UPF 50+ protection Cons: May be hard to adjust while wearing

Removable padding may shift

Doesn't come with matching bottoms Was $30 On Sale: $27 You Save 10% See it!

