Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to sports bras for larger busts, it’s more than just the look that matters. We need a nice size range, great support and breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics. And don’t get Us wrong — a cute or sleek design is still important too!
Below, you can shop our 15 picks for the best sports bras for larger busts on Amazon. Each has its different benefits, but all are worthy of your cart. It’s up to you to choose your favorite(s), so let’s get to it!
Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra
Pros:
- Sizes up to 3XL
- Moisture-wicking and stretchy
- Over 38,000 reviews
Cons:
- Removable padding may shift
- A few shoppers had to size up
- Medium impact (not high)
Heathyoga High Impact Sports Bra
- Great for high-impact workouts
- Available in packs of two and three as well
- Moisture-wicking
Cons:
- A few shoppers needed to size up
- Only black is available as a single
- Not adjustable
Syrokan Full-Support High-Impact Racerback Sports Bra
Pros:
- Sizes up to 42F
- Foam-lined underwire cups
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Underwire (a pro for us, could be a con for some!)
- Design may be too contoured for some
- Clasp is in back
Shapermint Seamless Racerback Sports Bra
Pros:
- Bounce reduction design
- Breathable support
- Shoppers with large busts say it offers great coverage
Cons:
- No colorful options
- No mesh panels or cutouts
- Not adjustable
Syrokan High-Impact Sports Bra
Pros:
- Adjustable hook-and-loop straps
- Sizes up to 44F
- Moisture-wicking mesh
Cons:
- May need to size up
- Clasp in back
- One shopper said they wished there were less cleavage
Panache High-Impact Underwire Sports Bra
Pros:
- Sizes up to 40HH
- Mix of fun patterns and solid colors
- Adjustable
Cons:
- Clasp in back could be hard to reach
- Not for a minimized look
- Some sizes may be sold out throughout color options
Champion Maximum Support Sports Bra
Pros:
- Tight compression fabric for a stay-put fit
- Double Dry wicking technology
- Can machine wash and tumble dry
Cons:
- No sizes over XL
- T-shaped back could lead to a funky tan line
- One shopper said they had to remove the itchy tag
The Gym People Longline Wirefree Sports Bra
Pros:
- Doubles as a cropped tank top
- Sizes up to 3XL
- Over 34,000 reviews
Cons:
- Not adjustable
- Not full-coverage enough for some shoppers
- Some shoppers wish it were a full-length top
Bestena Seamless Sports Bra
Pros:
- Sizes up to 4XL
- Comfortable wide straps and band
- Nude color is nice for wearing under sheer tops
Cons:
- Not adjustable
- Medium support, not high
- A few shoppers noted not liking the (removable) padding
Glamorise Full Figure No Bounce Sports Bra
Pros:
- Made specifically for fuller figures
- Mesh panel adds coverage and control
- Reinforced cups
Cons:
- Clasp in back may be hard to reach
- One shopper wished for more stretch
- Another shopper wished it were a little thicker
Yvette High-Impact Zip-front Sports Bra
Pros:
- Breathable mesh panel and back cutout
- Sizes up to 5XL
- Adjustable zip front
Cons:
- Zipper may show under tight clothing
- A few shoppers had to size up
- Non-adjustable straps
Freya Underwire Molded Sports Bra
Pros:
- Sizes up to 40G
- Cooling and moisture-wicking fabric
- Double-lined for firm support
Cons:
- Not everyone wants the molded look
- Clasp in back may be hard to reach
- One shopper couldn't clip theirs in racerback style
Shapermint Compression Wirefree High-Support Bra
Pros:
- Sizes up to 4XL
- Extra-wide straps
- Super soft and comfy
Cons:
- Clasp in back may be hard to reach
- A few shoppers wished it were more supportive
- Sewn-in pads could be a con for some shoppers
Yvette Criss-Cross Sports Bra
Pros:
- Breathable mesh panel on chest
- Adjustable straps may relieve pressure on shoulders
- Sizes up to 5XL
Cons:
- Clasp in back may be hard to reach
- One shoulder thought the molded cups were a bit small
- No pattern options
Baleaf UPF 50+ Swim Bra
Pros:
- Can be worn for workouts or swimming
- Four-way stretch
- UPF 50+ protection
Cons:
- May be hard to adjust while wearing
- Removable padding may shift
- Doesn't come with matching bottoms
Looking for something else? Shop more sports bras here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!