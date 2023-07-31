Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

15 of the Best Sports Bras for Larger Busts

By
best-sports-bras-larger-busts
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to sports bras for larger busts, it’s more than just the look that matters. We need a nice size range, great support and breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics. And don’t get Us wrong — a cute or sleek design is still important too!

Below, you can shop our 15 picks for the best sports bras for larger busts on Amazon. Each has its different benefits, but all are worthy of your cart. It’s up to you to choose your favorite(s), so let’s get to it!

Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra

RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women, Criss-Cross Back Padded Strappy Sports Bras Medium Support Yoga Bra with Removable Cups(2353D-White,M)
RUNNING GIRL

Pros:

  • Sizes up to 3XL
  • Moisture-wicking and stretchy
  • Over 38,000 reviews

Cons:

  • Removable padding may shift
  • A few shoppers had to size up
  • Medium impact (not high)
Was $25On Sale: $18You Save 28%
See it!
Heathyoga High Impact Sports Bras for Women Padded Sports Bras for Women Workout Bras for Women Racerback Bras Yoga Bras
Heathyoga

Heathyoga High Impact Sports Bra

  • Great for high-impact workouts
  • Available in packs of two and three as well
  • Moisture-wicking

Cons:

  • A few shoppers needed to size up
  • Only black is available as a single
  • Not adjustable
$17.00
See it!

Syrokan Full-Support High-Impact Racerback Sports Bra

SYROKAN Women's Full Support High Impact Racerback Lightly Lined Underwire Sports Bra Dark Flower ash 38D
SYROKAN

Pros:

  • Sizes up to 42F
  • Foam-lined underwire cups
  • Adjustable straps

Cons:

  • Underwire (a pro for us, could be a con for some!)
  • Design may be too contoured for some
  • Clasp is in back
$29.00
See it!

Shapermint Seamless Racerback Sports Bra

SHAPERMINT Seamless Racerback Wireless Sports Bra for Women with Removable Cups | Low Compression Womens Workout Tops | from Small to Plus Size Bras, X-Large, Black
SHAPERMINT

Pros:

  • Bounce reduction design
  • Breathable support
  • Shoppers with large busts say it offers great coverage

Cons:

  • No colorful options
  • No mesh panels or cutouts
  • Not adjustable
$26.00
See it!

Syrokan High-Impact Sports Bra

SYROKAN Women's Sports Bra Front Adjustable High Impact Support Padded Wireless Racerback Plus Size Running Bra Black 36D
SYROKAN

Pros:

  • Adjustable hook-and-loop straps
  • Sizes up to 44F
  • Moisture-wicking mesh

Cons:

  • May need to size up
  • Clasp in back
  • One shopper said they wished there were less cleavage
$29.00
See it!

Panache High-Impact Underwire Sports Bra

Panache Women's High Impact Underwired Sports Bra, Abstract Orchid, 36F
Panache

Pros:

  • Sizes up to 40HH
  • Mix of fun patterns and solid colors
  • Adjustable

Cons:

  • Clasp in back could be hard to reach
  • Not for a minimized look
  • Some sizes may be sold out throughout color options
Starting at $29.00
See it!

Champion Maximum Support Sports Bra

Champion Women's Absolute Sports Bra with SmoothTec Band, White, Medium
Champion

Pros:

  • Tight compression fabric for a stay-put fit
  • Double Dry wicking technology
  • Can machine wash and tumble dry

Cons:

  • No sizes over XL
  • T-shaped back could lead to a funky tan line
  • One shopper said they had to remove the itchy tag
Was $22On Sale: $16You Save 27%
See it!

The Gym People Longline Wirefree Sports Bra

Women’s Longline Sports Bra Wirefree Padded Medium Support Yoga Bras Gym Running Workout Tank Tops (Black, Medium)
THE GYM PEOPLE

Pros:

  • Doubles as a cropped tank top
  • Sizes up to 3XL
  • Over 34,000 reviews

Cons:

  • Not adjustable
  • Not full-coverage enough for some shoppers
  • Some shoppers wish it were a full-length top
Was $27On Sale: $23You Save 15%
See it!

Bestena Seamless Sports Bra

BESTENA Sports Bras for Women, Seamless Comfortable Yoga Bra with Removable Pads(Nude,X-Large)
BESTENA

Pros:

  • Sizes up to 4XL
  • Comfortable wide straps and band
  • Nude color is nice for wearing under sheer tops

Cons:

  • Not adjustable
  • Medium support, not high
  • A few shoppers noted not liking the (removable) padding
Was $13On Sale: $12You Save 8%
See it!

Glamorise Full Figure No Bounce Sports Bra

Glamorise Womens No-Bounce Camisole Wirefree #1066 Sports Bra, White, 40F US
Glamorise

Pros:

  • Made specifically for fuller figures
  • Mesh panel adds coverage and control
  • Reinforced cups

Cons:

  • Clasp in back may be hard to reach
  • One shopper wished for more stretch
  • Another shopper wished it were a little thicker
$35.00
See it!

Yvette High-Impact Zip-front Sports Bra

Yvette High Impact Zip Front Sports Bra Mesh Racerback Workout High Support Sports Bras for Women Large Bust Black
Yvette

Pros:

  • Breathable mesh panel and back cutout
  • Sizes up to 5XL
  • Adjustable zip front

Cons:

  • Zipper may show under tight clothing
  • A few shoppers had to size up
  • Non-adjustable straps
$38.00
See it!

Freya Underwire Molded Sports Bra

Freya Women's Sonic Underwire Spacer Molded Sports Bra, Carbon, 34DD
Freya

Pros:

  • Sizes up to 40G
  • Cooling and moisture-wicking fabric
  • Double-lined for firm support

Cons:

  • Not everyone wants the molded look
  • Clasp in back may be hard to reach
  • One shopper couldn't clip theirs in racerback style
Starting at $30.00
See it!

Shapermint Compression Wirefree High-Support Bra

SHAPERMINT Daily Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra - High Support Compression Bras for Women with Extra-Wide Straps - Hook and Eye Closure - Wirefree Womens Bras - Small to Plus Size, Large, Chocolate
SHAPERMINT

Pros:

  • Sizes up to 4XL
  • Extra-wide straps
  • Super soft and comfy

Cons:

  • Clasp in back may be hard to reach
  • A few shoppers wished it were more supportive
  • Sewn-in pads could be a con for some shoppers
Was $48On Sale: $30You Save 38%
See it!

Yvette Criss-Cross Sports Bra

Yvette Sports Bra High Impact Adjustable Criss Cross Back, Full Support for Large Bust No Bounce, Orange
Yvette

Pros:

  • Breathable mesh panel on chest
  • Adjustable straps may relieve pressure on shoulders
  • Sizes up to 5XL

Cons:

  • Clasp in back may be hard to reach
  • One shoulder thought the molded cups were a bit small
  • No pattern options
Was $46On Sale: $40You Save 13%
See it!

Baleaf UPF 50+ Swim Bra

BALEAF Womens Swimwear Bra Plus Size Modest Bikini Top Support Full Coverage Athletic Sport Bra Bathing Suit, 36, Blue
BALEAF

Pros:

  • Can be worn for workouts or swimming
  • Four-way stretch
  • UPF 50+ protection

Cons:

  • May be hard to adjust while wearing
  • Removable padding may shift
  • Doesn't come with matching bottoms
Was $30On Sale: $27You Save 10%
See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more sports bras here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-astylish-button-up-blouse

Grab This Super Lightweight Top With Nearly 11K Reviews for Just $30

Read article
Rinna Beauty lip kit

Channel Lisa Rinna’s Iconic Pout With This Lip Kit From Her Beauty Brand

Read article
amazon-dark-spot-cream

Brighten Up! This 23%-Off Dark Spot Corrector Can Be Used All Over

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!