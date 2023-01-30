The 7 Best Boots to Style with Leggings Right Now — Under $300

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Even though I live in Southern California, I’m still California dreamin’ on such a winter’s day! It’s been super chilly all over the U.S. lately, so it looks like our winter wardrobe is here to stay for the foreseeable future. If you’re like Us, then that means boots and leggings on repeat! Cozy style is our daily uniform.

But finding the right boot to rock with leggings is not as easy as you might think. Many of our beloved boots are sadly too short, hitting our ankles at an awkward spot and throwing our proportions off. The key is wearing boots that elongate our legs for a flattering silhouette.

Below are seven of our favorite boots for Zappos that pair perfectly with leggings!

Sam Edelman Penny 2 Wide Calf Leather Riding Boot

Go along for the ride in these sleek riding boots by Sam Edelman! Designed for wider calves, these leather boots are sturdy and sophisticated.

$225.00 See It!

Madewell The Poppy Tall Lugsole Boot

Lug sole boots are totally trending right now! These chunky tall boots from Madewell will add some instant edge to your ensemble.

Was $348 On Sale: $292 You Save 16% See It!

Naturalizer Jessie Wide Calf

Detailed with gold hardware, these buckled boots are fierce and fabulous! These leather boots are also ideal for customers with wider calves.

Was $225 On Sale: $113 You Save 50% See It!

Cole Haan Clive Stretch Boot

These Cole Haan stretch boots are seriously stylish! Featuring an elastic gore panel, cushioned footbed and zippered closure, this boot is just as comfortable as it is chic!

Was $210 On Sale: $149 You Save 29% See It!

LifeStride Xtrovert Wide Calf

Water-resistant for wider calves, these faux-leather boots are ideal for rain or shine! The back stretch panel and side zipper also allow for easy on-off access.

Was $100 On Sale: $77 You Save 23% See It!

Ugg Harrison Tall Boot

One footwear brand that never lets Us down is Ugg! These knee-high boots are made with waterproof leather and recycled materials.

$200.00 See It!

LifeStride Bristol Boot

Level up your boots collection with these stack heel boots! The comfort footbed and stretchable back panel provide flexible movement and all-day comfort.

Was $120 On Sale: $101 You Save 16% See It!

Bonus: Dr. Martens Floral Mash-Up Boots

Put a spring in your step with these floral boots from Dr. Martens! These stylish shoes will add a fun pop of color to your #OOTD, right in time for warmer weather. You can rock these Docs all year long!

$170.00 See It!

