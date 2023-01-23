Nordstrom Has So Many Boots and Sweaters on Sale — Shop Our Faves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re an avid hunter of the best fashion deals, now is your time to shine! It’s the middle of the winter, and there are so many styles that just got marked down — all of which you can still wear once the snow starts to melt and the season thaws out into spring. Naturally, one of the best selections around happens to be at Nordstrom.

With all of the brands they carry and the constant new drops getting discounted, you’ll always find something new to score. When we searched through their current offering, it was filled with amazing steals. Check out our picks before they sell out below!

Karen Kane Mock Neck Tie Hem Sweater

The knot on the side of this sweater lets you control the hem length and how it fits!

Originally $118 On Sale: $47 You Save 60% See it!

Topshop Checkerboard & Stripe Long Cardigan

Funky cardigans like this one can take any simple outfit and make it feel fun and fresh!

Originally $84 On Sale: $67 You Save 20% See it!

Steve Madden Kadelin Stripe Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses are staples for the winter, and we adore how this one can be styled up or down!

Originally $79 On Sale: $47 You Save 41% See it!

The North Face Chabot Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Top

Get the warmth you crave in a lightweight garment with this waffle top!

Originally $59 On Sale: $41 You Save 31% See it!

Jeffrey Campbell Geist Square Toe Boot

Step into a ’60s mod vibe with these square-toe white boots!

Originally $165 On Sale: $124 You Save 25% See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Jarli Bootie

Boots with a sharp toe, comfortable block heel and sleek leather material are a shoe rack necessity!

Originally $219 On Sale: $100 You Save 54% See it!

Steve Madden Fanatik Knee High Boot

Wearing these chunky-yet-sleek knee-high boots can give a major boost of confidence!

Originally $200 On Sale: $120 You Save 40% See it!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest markdowns available at Nordstrom here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!