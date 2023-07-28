Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether we’re working hard or playing hard, comfort is always key. We don’t subscribe to the notion that beauty is pain — that’s probably why you’ll never catch Us strutting down the street in sky-high stilettos. We’re tired of trekking to the office in stiff suits and painful pumps! It’s time to reimagine our workwear with a pair of pants that double as streetwear.

Goodbye, Sunday Scaries! Hello, Monday Funday! These high-waisted trousers look like palazzo pants and feel like pajamas. Appropriate for the office and comfortable for the commute, these wide-leg pants are super flowy and flattering.

Keep scrolling to shop these top-rated trousers from Amazon!

Get the Tronjori Women’s High Waisted Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Tronjori Women’s High-Waisted Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants are totally on trend! This menswear-inspired look has replaced denim as the ultimate street style staple. It girls from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted rocking this quiet-luxury aesthetic.

These palazzo pants strike the perfect balance between comfy and chic. The high-rise cut cinches your waist and the elastic in the back allows for a stretchy fit. Lightweight enough for summer and early fall, these breathable pants will keep you cool while looking cool!

Get the Tronjori Women’s High-Waisted Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Available in 32 different colors, these trendy trousers are great for going to the office or going out. You can even purchase these pants in short sizing so they don’t drag on the floor! We suggest styling these trousers with a tucked-in top or bodysuit and belt for a polished look. Just add mules, heels, sneakers or flats, and you’re good to go!

With over 16,000 rave reviews, these bestselling pants are popular for a reason! One shopper said, “Great fit for thick thighs,” while another customer commented, “Good for shorter people.” And one reviewer declared, “Great work and travel pant. They definitely have a sleek and stylish look while giving the comfort of joggers or sweatpants. I found them to be very breathable and comfortable in high temperatures. They look cute dressed up or down.”

And this shopper gushed, “These are my new favorite pants! They have so much flow and movement and are flattering.”

If you want to look professional while feeling comfortable, these palazzo pants get the job done.

See it! Get the Tronjori Women’s High-Waisted Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Tronjori here and explore more pants here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: