Shapewear is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re rocking teeny weeny biker shorts to the gym or opting for sculpting bodysuits with tummy control, there are so many benefits to rocking slimming fashion essentials. You can accentuate your curves with ruched bottoms or go for a polished look with bodysuits. Slimming shapewear helps lift the booty and provide support along the bust. The options truly are endless.

With that said, finding the right slimming fashion essentials can present quite a challenge. Will it fit properly? Will it show when layered with other clothing items? Those are all valid concerns many of Us encounter. Thankfully, we took a trip to Amazon to check out bestselling slimming shapewear that makes you look and feel your best. These sculpting finds have hundreds of ratings and reviews proving just how well they fit. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This seamless bodysuit is ranked Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling shapewear bodysuit. The spaghetti strap one-piece holds in the chest and smooths the core for a sculpted fit. It has a thong bottom to banish pesky panty lines.

2. Sturdy Shorts: These shaper shorts are an absolute must when you’re rocking dresses and skirts. It has a high-waist design that sculpts the stomach and thighs. Plus, the waistband stays in place!

3. On the Move: This moisture-wicking sports bra is an ideal choice when you’re moving your body in a fitness class. It has criss-cross shapes across the back for a flattering and chic look!

4. Flirty Flare: These bestselling leggings are just as comfortable as they are cut. We love the crossover waist design because it cinches. Best of all? They deliver slimming tummy control!

5. Biker Babe: We love biker shorts as much as the next cozy girl, however, this bestselling pair is special because they’re made with body-hugging spandex and come with pockets!

6. Runner’s World: Throw these stretchy shorts on before your next run. Don’t worry about sweat stains. These bestsellers have quick dry fabric!

7. Longline Look: Is it a bra or is it a crop top? No one will be able to tell the difference! This longline sports bra offers maximum support and coverage!

8. Total Package Tank: More than 3,000 shoppers snagged this basic T-shirt in the past month because it’s made from flattering rayon and spandex!

9. Wire-Free: It’s no surprise that this wireless bra is a bestseller. It has over 35,000 ratings. Best of all? It has foam cups that offer firm support and thick straps that won’t dig into your shoulders!

10. Scrunched Up: Love rocking itty bitty workout shorts? These bestselling bottoms have a ruched detail down the back to give the butt a smooth and effortless lift!

11. Cute Cami: This bestselling cami is so versatile. You can rock it by itself or dress it up with a blazer or a blouse and no one would be able to tell it’s shapewear!

12. Workwear Slay: These office-friendly trousers are made with breathable fabric and feature an elastic waistband that fits comfortably!