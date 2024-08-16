Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My plain, neutral cardigans will always have a place in my wardrobe, but right now I’m bored of the norm! I’m ready to break away from my basics and bring something new into my closet this season. Instead, I’ll be shopping for the 16 more fun and fashionable styles below — and they’re all on Amazon.

Fall is just around the corner and I’m getting my wardrobe ready for it with these fun autumnal styles. I’ve found everything from leopard print styles to vintage styles and even chic peplum options that are sure to add an extra pop to my outfits. Each of them comes in several colors with eye-catching fabrics, and they even start at just $18 on Amazon,

Related: 13 Lightweight Outerwear Fashion Finds That Will Keep Covered During Finicky Weather Although we’re still reveling in the sun rays of summer, it’s also time to point our attention towards preparing our wardrobes for fall. Whether you need to refresh your sartorial arsenal with sturdy jeans or cozy boots, now is the time to find a deal on all your essentials. Moreover, acquiring lightweight outerwear fashion finds […]

16 Fun and Fashionable Cardigans I’m Shopping From Amazon

1. Top Favorite! This striped cardigan gets my top favorite award for its classy appeal, large color selection and cute gold front buttons — was $60, now $40!

2. Going Graphic! With its colored buttons, graphic embroidery and V-neck design, this wool-blend cardigan will bring a preppy feel to my ‘fits — $36!

3. Pretty Peplum: I love the way this peplum, ribbed knit cardigan brings a fashionable feel in a subtle way — was $45, now $18!

4. Love the Leopard Print: With thousands of five-star ratings, I know this leopard print cardigan is going to be as cute as it is cozy — was $60, now $40!

5. Popcorn Perfection: This popcorn fabric cardigan features a thick woven hem, open front design and lightweight feel — was $29, now $25!

6. Standout Sweater: This striped cardigan sweater comes in tons of eye-catching color combinations that are bound to stand out in a crowd — $35!

7. Cozy Cable Knit: With all of the colors this cable knit cardigan comes in, it’s anything but basic — was $58, now $29!

Related: 17 Chic Rich Mom Dresses That Come in Stain-Hiding Colors Even celebrity rich moms like Jennifer Garner can’t stop the fast-as-lighting spills that come from kids, such as a bowl of tomato soup splattering on the ground. The only thing that can’t stop spills like that from standing out on clothing are pieces that come in stain-hiding colors. But those pieces don’t have to be […]

8. Designer-Looking: This short-sleeve cardigan has a designer-looking feel, made with fancy pearl buttons and a woolen knit fabric — $70!

9. We Love a Waffle Knit: Soft against the skin and durable, this waffle-knit cardigan is made of a 100% rayon fabric — $30!

10. Loose and Long: To prep for cooler months ahead, this oversized cardigan has a long to-the-knee length, a hoodie and a cozy PBT fabric — $50!

11. Going Coastal: A quintessential coastal style, I can picture myself sitting cozy on the beach with a book in this hollow-knit cardigan — $35!

12. Trendy Two-Tone: A trendy fashion aesthetic, this two-tone cardigan comes in a few eye-catching color combinations like green and white and pink and gray — $39!

13. Send a Message: Send a message from the back with this draped knit cardigan that says “rock & love” on the back — was $40, now $30!

14. Choose the Checkered: Great for pairing with jeans, skirts and leggings is this cute checkered cardigan that comes in several mood-boosting colors — $40!

15. Vintage Style: Looking like it from grandma’s closet is the cute, vintage-style cardigan that features a fun floral fabric — was $45, now $36!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Fabulous in Florals: Fun and feminine, this floral cardigan comes in several pastel colors like baby blue and pale pink — $33!