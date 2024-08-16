Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is just around the corner, which means that our favorite comfort foods are too! And no one wants to enjoy their seasonal favorites while worrying about a food baby that might come along with it. That’s why we rounded up these 17 super slimming rompers to wear in place of dresses this fall — and they start at just $25.

Get ready for all kinds of fall brunches, dinners, snacks and everything in between with our lineup of rompers below. We have everything from elevated styles that can be worn for a date night, enjoying French onion soup and a glass of wine, and casual styles that are better for pumpkin picking and apple cider donuts. Each one has a slimming design that’ll keep you feeling confident and stylish all season long.

17 Super Slimming Rompers to Wear Instead of Dresses This Fall

1. Our Top Favorite! With over 2,000 bought in the last month, this wide leg jumpsuit gets our top favorite award for its charming floral designs and color combinations — $40!

2. A Runner’s Up! Helping to slim out the waist is this floral jumpsuit that has a smocked bodice, flowy pants and pockets — $36!

3. Keep it Casual: A number one best-seller, this mini tennis romper is perfect for long fall walks and pumpkin spice coffee dates — was $35, now $28!

4. Beach Bonfire Vibes: Made with contrast buttons, a soft knit fabric and pockets, this breezy romper was made for beach bonfires — $29!

5. Darling for Date Night: When paired with heels, statement jewelry and a clutch, this long sleeve jumpsuit makes the perfect date night outfit — $33!

6. An Overall Occasion: For occasions like farmer’s markets, these best-selling loose bib overalls make a cozy and casual outfit — was $36, now $25!

7. Cozy Nights In: Spend nights in watching your favorite fall movies in this cozy jumpsuit, made with a soft and lightweight fabric — was $40, now $34!

8. Comes With Pockets: If pockets are a necessity for you, you’re going to want this baggy jumpsuit that has large pockets on both sides — $30!

9. Dress it Up! Dress this wide leg romper up with heels for a night out or tennis shoes for running to the grocery store — $34!

10. Cute in Cotton: No matter whether you style it with sandals or heels, we know you’ll look so cute in the breathable cotton elastic-waist romper — $33!

11. Boho-Chic: Pull of the boho-chic aesthetic in this wide leg jumpsuit that has an overall design, contrast buttons and flowy polyester fabric — $30!

12. Waist-Cinching: This short sleeve romper features a tie belt at the waist to help cinch and define it — $36!

13. Prettiest of Prints: No shortage of options, this spaghetti strap romper comes in a variety of prints like florals and stripes — was $31, now $27!

14. Fall Favorite! With its contrasted buttons, belted waist and flattering fit, we know this wide leg jumpsuit will be a fall favorite — $43!

15. Travel Attire: Perfect for all of your fall travels, this drawstring romper is made of a soft and cozy air essentials-style fabric — $41!

16. Off-the-Shoulder-Chic: Bringing a unique flair to this romper is its wide-neck design that can turn into an off-the-shoulder style when draped to one side — was $43, now $33!

17. Really Cute Ruffles: A classic style for fall, add this ruffle sleeve romper to your outfit rotation — $49!