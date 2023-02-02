This Pore-Refining Moisturizer Has Shoppers ‘Shocked’ With Their Results

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though we wish it were true, there just isn’t actually a way to permanently reduce your pore size. Whether they’re larger or smaller generally comes down to genetics, so it’s pretty much a luck of the draw situation. Bummer, right?

That said, if you do have larger pores, there are plenty of different ways you can at least make them appear smaller — and it’s easier than you think. There are tons of mattifying powders which can soak up excess oil — one of the most commonly-experienced side effects of large pores. But if you want to get the job done with a product that’s a bit more moisturizing and nourishing, you’ll want to check out Bioderma’s incredible pore-refining day cream!

Get the Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner Cream for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’re not even exaggerating when we say that this moisturizer is absolutely incredible, and shoppers say claim to be utterly stunned by results after their first application. Use it in the mornings in place of your regular moisturizer to instantly give your skin a sleek finish and shrink the size of your pores by up to 28% in just 15 minutes. As a bonus, it may also reduce skin roughness by 50% in that same time period. And better yet, this elixir can last you all day long — so you don’t have to constantly reapply!

Get the Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner Cream for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

After a full eight hours, users in a clinical study said their pores continued to appear less visible, while 84% said their skin didn’t look shiny at all — which is quite impressive. If you have oily skin in general, you can use it all over the face or as a targeted treatment on the T-zone area. The oil control this day cream has is long-lasting and effective, so you won’t have to blot or use powder throughout the day to maintain your flawless finish. We appreciate any product that makes our lives more convenient, and it looks like Bioderma has officially done it again.

See it: Get the Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner Cream for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Bioderma and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!