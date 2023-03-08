These Plush Birkenstock Slides Are Even Comfier Than Slippers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Can we talk about something for a second? Ever since the pandemic kicked off, it’s been difficult to get dressed. Okay, obviously we still adore picking up new pieces for every season — but when it comes down to it, we rely on the same trusty loungewear essentials that got Us through 2020 in style. Naturally, that includes footwear. Who can relate? If you’ve ever wanted to wear your favorite pair of slippers outside of the house, Birkenstock has the perfect solution. While some UGG options can be worn on the go, nothing compares to Birkenstock’s most popular styles.

There are two specific pairs of Birks we have in mind — one would have to be the classic double buckle pair, while the other is a clog version of their iconic slides. Each of these serve a major purpose, and they’re particularly dreamy for the start of spring. Plus, you can currently score an incredible deal if you’re ready to commit. These shoes are just as comfy as any pair of slippers you already own, but they don’t actually look like slippers — say hello to staying ultra-comfy for any occasion. Read on to find out why we adore both of these Birkenstock beauties from Zappos!

These Shearling Buckle Sandals

Birkenstock’s trademark double buckle slide sandals got an upgrade, and the results are everything. First up, the shearling lining all over these sandals makes them more plush and cozy than ever before. They will give your feet more warmth — your slippers could never. But the other feature we’re obsessed with is the added platform! The extra height is great and provides additional padding for better shock absorption. Fashion and function, baby!

Get the Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Platform Teddy by Papillio (originally $180) on sale for prices starting at $90 at Zappos!

These Fuzzy Clogs

If you decide to invest in this clog style, you’re obviously snagging more warmth than you would with the sandal version. If your place of residence remains chilly well into April or you’re always complaining about air-conditioning temperatures, this is the pair of Birks for you! You’ll also receive the additional platform height, and they’re currently marked down to their lowest price yet. Birkenstocks is one of those brands that truly doesn’t have to go on sale, so this is a steal!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Platform Teddy by Papillio (originally $190) on sale for prices starting at $114 at Zappos!

