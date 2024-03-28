Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The weather is finally warm — and/or rainy in some parts of the country. Regardless, let the spring cleaning commence! Whether you’re getting rid of items or need to complete a deep clean, you will need the right tools to do it all. Are you looking for a way to clean your home — using just water — that won’t add much ruckus to your existing cleaning routine? We found a new house tidying steam cleaner machine that could become your new cleaning bestie — and it’s only $36 with almost 30,000 five-star reviews!

The Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner with Natural Sanitization is an easy way to sanitize and cleanse your home this year for spring cleaning! This tool is a hard-surface cleaner that includes multi-surface attachments to get rid of dirt, grime, dust and more without having to do too much. Also, this machine operates off 100% water and emits 1,000 watts of steam power.

Get the Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner with Natural Sanitization for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

To use this cleaner, you fill the basin with water. Then, you want to select the tip you need for your cleaning purposes — i.e., flat scraper tool, grout tool, etc. Point the cleaner and let the steam cleanse away dirt and grime.

If you still feel hesitant about trying this steamer, you shouldn’t! It comes clinically tested, and it’s safe to use in your home around your kids and pets. Additionally, steam is a healthy way to clean your home without using harmful chemicals.

Gushing over this nifty steamer, one Amazon reviewer wrote, “This tool is very effective AND easy to use. It has made all my stainless steel appliances look showroom-new. My sink is gleaming, and after a blast of steam, my woodwork (grime in the crevices) wipes clean with minimal effort. I love this thing!”

Another said, “I love this steamer! I literally steam everything in my house, take a few minutes to heat up, and it brings a measuring cup for the water so you don’t overflow the little tank. The other accessories, too, are great for different surfaces. It has a pretty long cord, too! No complaints here!

Although we’re just a few days into spring — and it might not feel like it in certain parts of the country — now is the time to strategize your spring cleaning game plan. If you need a new cleaning device, this Bissell steam cleaner could do the trick!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Bissell here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!