The Best Face Steamers of 2024

Face Steamers: A Buying Guide While exploring the different types of face steamers currently available, you'll need to know how to narrow down the list so you can find one that's just right you. To make this process easier, we put together all of the features that you’ll want to look out for when making your purchase.

Why Do I Need a Face Steamer? Weekly facials at a beauty salon can be expensive. Having your very own face steamer makes for an effective, convenient, and budget-friendly alternative. There are multiple benefits to using face steamers:

Better feeling skin Firstly, they provide far deeper cleansing than just a face wash or scrub. The steam opens up your pores and softens dirt and dead skin cells. This makes it easier to exfoliate and remove pore-clogging impurities, bacteria, oil, and makeup that get stuck. It also boosts blood circulation which increases oxygen to the cells and promotes collagen and elastin production for firmer, nourished, and younger-looking skin. Unlike masks and cleansers that dehydrate the skin, using a steamer first keeps your skin well hydrated at a deeper level.

Allergy relief To enhance the benefits of sinus relief, look for a device that allows essential oil integration. Never put essential oils into the water tank as this will damage your machine. Units that are compatible with essential oil use have a different place to drop the oil that doesn’t interfere with the steaming mechanisms. Eucalyptus is a good choice of essential oil to help relieve congestion while chamomile helps with inflammation and dermatitis.

Included Features Some steamers come with temperature control settings, adjustable steamer nozzles, and unique water tank sizes. Check out all of these features below:

Temperature control Most small devices don’t feature a temperature setting but you may want to consider this if you have heat-sensitive skin. Alternatively, adjustable steam control can allow you to amp up or reduce the amount of steam being released.

Water tank size The water tank size will determine how long the steamer can run before it needs a refill. The general run-time is between 10 and 30 minutes. If you’re using the device as a humidifier, opt for a bigger water compartment. If you’re purely using it for facials, 10 to 15 minutes should be enough.