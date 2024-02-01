If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Face Steamers of 2024
Beautiful skin and clean pores no longer require a thousand-step skincare routine—you can now do it effortlessly with facial steamers. These compact devices work by using a small water compartment to create nano-sized pure water molecules in the form of steam to penetrate the skin 10 to 20 times deeper than regular steam from hot water. We’ve reviewed some of the best face steamers of 2024, with the Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer coming out on top for its versatile, 3-in-1 design. No matter which product you choose from our list, you’ll be able to start enjoying pampered skin and humidified air in no time.
Face Steamers: A Buying Guide
While exploring the different types of face steamers currently available, you'll need to know how to narrow down the list so you can find one that's just right you. To make this process easier, we put together all of the features that you’ll want to look out for when making your purchase.
Why Do I Need a Face Steamer?
Weekly facials at a beauty salon can be expensive. Having your very own face steamer makes for an effective, convenient, and budget-friendly alternative. There are multiple benefits to using face steamers:
Better feeling skin
Firstly, they provide far deeper cleansing than just a face wash or scrub. The steam opens up your pores and softens dirt and dead skin cells. This makes it easier to exfoliate and remove pore-clogging impurities, bacteria, oil, and makeup that get stuck.
It also boosts blood circulation which increases oxygen to the cells and promotes collagen and elastin production for firmer, nourished, and younger-looking skin. Unlike masks and cleansers that dehydrate the skin, using a steamer first keeps your skin well hydrated at a deeper level.
Allergy relief
To enhance the benefits of sinus relief, look for a device that allows essential oil integration. Never put essential oils into the water tank as this will damage your machine. Units that are compatible with essential oil use have a different place to drop the oil that doesn’t interfere with the steaming mechanisms.
Eucalyptus is a good choice of essential oil to help relieve congestion while chamomile helps with inflammation and dermatitis.
Included Features
Some steamers come with temperature control settings, adjustable steamer nozzles, and unique water tank sizes. Check out all of these features below:
Temperature control
Most small devices don’t feature a temperature setting but you may want to consider this if you have heat-sensitive skin. Alternatively, adjustable steam control can allow you to amp up or reduce the amount of steam being released.
Water tank size
The water tank size will determine how long the steamer can run before it needs a refill. The general run-time is between 10 and 30 minutes. If you’re using the device as a humidifier, opt for a bigger water compartment. If you’re purely using it for facials, 10 to 15 minutes should be enough.
Steamer nozzle
Some steamers have extendable and rotatable arms which allow you to position the steam nozzle over your face, hands-free while lying down. Other units have to be handheld in exactly the position that you want.
There are also units that offer a budget-friendly middle ground. Although they don’t have an extendable arm, they do allow you to change the angle of the nozzle which means you can set it on a table or counter and position it so that you can steam your face by sitting in front of it.
The Best Face Steamers
Pure Daily Care Face Steamer
Pros
- 5-piece skincare toolset included
- Doubles as a humidifier
- Auto shutoff safety feature
Cons
- Not compatible with essential oil use
The nano ionic face steamer from Pure Daily Care is the perfect 3-in-1 multipurpose steamer: it's not only effective for facial treatments but also works great as a room humidifier or towel warmer for easy makeup removal and refreshment. This steamer comes with a 200ml water tank for 30 minutes of steam time and includes a 5-piece kit to remove blackheads and blemishes without damaging your skin. The machine operates quietly and when water runs out, it will automatically shut off to prevent overheating. Due to its long steam time and multiple uses, this steamer is our best overall pick.
Amconsure Face Steamer
Pros
- Includes a stainless-steel skincare kit
- Compact, lightweight, and portable
- Auto waterless safety shutoff
Cons
- Nozzle angle is not adjustable
Amconsure’s face steamer can improve your skin in multiple ways, such as heightening blood circulation, hydrating dry skin, enhancing cell vitality and oxygen absorption, and relieving sinus congestion. This steamer does all this while still being a compact and one-touch button unit. You only need a small space to use it, so it's easy to bring along on vacations or road trips. Relax and enjoy this steaming facial with consistent fine mist for 10 minutes. Once pores are open, it's much easier to exfoliate effectively, eliminating trapped bacteria and impurities for healthier, smoother, and more radiant-looking skin.
Kingsteam Face Steamer
Pros
- 360° rotatable sprayer
- Has an aromatherapy function
- Deep facial cleaning
Cons
- Requires plenty of space
The Kinsteam face steamer is great for dull skin that needs a deep cleaning. With an extendable arm, it's suitable for salon or home use. Lie down and position the steamer to shower down mist from above for a relaxing facial experience. This unique unit can also function as a humidifier if you need to clear your sinuses. Amp up this experience with the included aromatherapy diffusing function, which allows you to use essential oils to enhance your relaxation. As an added plus, this face steamer features a UV light that will ensure pure moisture release.
Colorfarm Face Steamer
Pros
- BPA-free steamer
- Compact and portable
- Helps relieve allergies
Cons
- Water reservoir is a bit small
Is your skin in need of a moisture boost? If so, the Colorfarm face steamer is a fantastic option. It pampers your skin by utilizing the application of pure nano-sized water molecules to rejuvenate your skin and release impurities. The unit only takes a quick 10 seconds to produce hot steam and offers 15-minutes of continuous steam time — plenty of time to make your skin feel new. This handheld face steamer is easy to take anywhere so you can keep your sinuses clear and face hydrated even when traveling.
EZBasics Face Steamer
Pros
- Eco-friendly construction
- Adjustable steam flow direction
- Essential oil compatible
Cons
- Steamer requires a power outlet
Need a steamer that can work on multiple skin types? The EZBasics face steamer is super versatile and can work on dry, oily, and combination skin, which means there’s no need for anyone to hang their face over a bowl of steaming water. Ionic steam from this face steamer is ten times more effective in penetrating the skin and is also much more comfortable to use. This handy device includes a dedicated aromatherapy pad, allowing you to benefit from steaming with essential oils without damaging the device. The adorable unit is available in pink, blue, or green.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Do I need to cleanse my face before or after using a steamer?
A:To ensure that dirt doesn't make its way back into your pores, give your face a light cleanse before steaming, and never steam with makeup on. Exfoliate immediately after steaming to get the full benefits of the treatment. This is the best time to remove dirt, dead skin cells, and blackheads as the pores are open and impurities have softened.
-
Q: I suffer from eczema. Will using a face steamer be safe on my skin?
A:A face steamer is beneficial for most skin types. Even those with acne have benefited when integrating it correctly into their cleansing routine. However, people who suffer from extremely sensitive skin or redness, rosacea, or eczema may want to practice caution when it comes to facial steaming as it can exacerbate their condition. In these cases, we highly recommend consulting your dermatologist before trying it out.
-
Q: What is the recommended duration and frequency for using a face steamer?
A:Steaming your face once weekly for 10 to 15 minutes is ideal. Keep in mind that steam is hot and can cause burns if you hold your face too close to the steamer or if the temperature is too high. On your first try, you should steam for a short time and ease yourself into the routine. If it feels too hot, increase the distance from the steamer. It should only feel warm, similar to sitting in a sauna, but you should never experience a burning sensation.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.