



Sure, we love a good pair of glamorous shoes — but above all, our hearts (and feet) favor comfort. We all want to be Carrie Bradshaw in sky-high stilettos, but it’s just not sustainable — so during the Black Friday sales, let’s turn to practicality.

It’s crucial to find a pair that checks all of our boxes. They need to be comfortable, chic and — most importantly — budget-friendly. Well, consider this our lucky day! With Macy’s rolling out so many cyber deals we just so happened to meet our match — and at a fraction of the price too!

Grab a pair of the Sorel Women’s Kinetic Lace Sneakers (originally $130) now with prices starting at just $98 + free shipping with any $25 purchase, available while supplies last at Macy’s!

The Sorel Women’s Kinetic Lace Sneakers are the pair we’re all in serious need of. It’s impossible to take your eyes off of them — they just exude casual chicness. This five-star-rated sneaker is pure perfection! One proud owner said it felt like she was “walking on air,” while another raved over how this “wasn’t your average sneaker!” All signs point to these being a complete game-changer as far as shoes are concerned!

See, this is sneaker is perfect for anyone who’s looking to max out in the comfort department. They feature a soft fabric upper, wide-crossed laces for foot support and an EVA footbed. It’s practically a pillow for our feet — providing balance and support with each and every step. So whether we’re rushing out the door on our early morning commute or hitting the gym after work, we’ll do so in the most comfortable of ways!

What could be even better than that? If we’re dealing with any inclement weather, this sneaker also seems to reign supreme! According to one reviewer, it was perfect for “gripping” any and every terrain — making it a cold-weather staple too.

We’re sold — and so were the shoppers! It’s not every day you find such a comfortable pair that’s so seriously stylish too! Who could even dare to resist the stunning natural tan shade? It features a trifecta of shades that’s swoon-worthy, to say the least. Plus, the scalloped detailing on the platform heel is stunning as well. This “impeccably stylish” sneaker is a front-runner in all of our cyber shopping carts!

Not your style? Check out additional Sorel items, more sneakers and women’s shoes on sale also available at Macy’s here!

