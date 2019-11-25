



The wait is over! Saks Off 5th’s Black Friday sale has arrived — four days early — and we’re ready to rumble! With a special code, we can take an extra 50% off already stunning sale prices — meaning we can save up to 85% off on designer finds and premium fabrics that send our hearts aflutter!

At the top of our list? Obviously shoes. Always shoes! The chilly fall weather also had us peeking (or, honestly, intensely searching) through the cashmere deals as well, and boy, did we find them. Check out our five must-haves below from this truly major Black Friday sale!

This Cozy Vince Cardigan

Vince is all about “understated luxury,” and this sweater showcases that concept beautifully. Its cashmere construction is everything. We plan to wear this every day for the foreseeable future. Not only is it super warm and cozy, but it goes with everything. It’s also over 76% off during this sale!

Get the Vince Shrunken Button Cardigan (originally $295) in two colors for just $70 with code HOORAY at Saks Off 5th! Code valid through December 2, 2019.

These Rebecca Minkoff Cutout Booties

These heeled booties absolutely nail the three C’s: croc pattern, cutouts and clips. There’s even a bonus C — the perfectly neutral color of the upper is called Clay! These shoes are described as having a “country punk aesthetic” and we feel that in our soul. They’re just too cool!

Get the Rebecca Minkoff Seavie Cutout Clip Booties (originally $298) for just $99.99 with code HOORAY at Saks Off 5th! Code valid through December 2, 2019.

This Turtleneck Tank

Bring on the cashmere, because we can’t get enough — especially when we’re nabbing it for such a low price! We love the relaxed fit of this tank and that it will keep us warm, rather than overheated. It looks equally as amazing tucked in as it does let loose, and each color is as sophisticated as the last!

Get the Cashmere Saks Fifth Avenue Turtleneck Cashmere Top (originally $148) in three colors for just $50 with code HOORAY at Saks Off 5th! Code valid through December 2, 2019.

These Suede Dolce Vita Booties

These Dolce Vitas have a little bit of a western look to them — plus a little bit of a vintage vibe, thanks to the super soft suede. They have just enough of a stacked block heel at 1.5 inches, and the padded insole means we’re wearing them all day long — and all night too!

Get the Dolce Vita Trist Suede Booties (originally $122) in three colors for just $50 with code HOORAY at Saks Off 5th! Code valid through December 2, 2019.

This Color-Blocked Cashmere Sweater

The color-blocking of this turtleneck sweater is genius, the two colors meeting at the natural waist for a super flattering effect. We love how the sleeves mimic the design as well. We plan to wear this one with anything from stretchy leggings to skinny jeans!

Get the Cashmere Saks Fifth Avenue Colorblock Cashmere Sweater (originally $298) for just $99.99 with code HOORAY at Saks Off 5th! Code valid through December 2, 2019.

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Saks Off 5th Black Friday 2019 sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!