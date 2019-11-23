



Black Friday used to be a one-day affair. Remember that? In the past few years, it’s majorly expanded to become a multi-day event — which includes weekend-long discounts and an additional day of deals we all know as Cyber Monday.

But beyond just Thanksgiving weekend, retailers have gotten a head start on Black Friday and roll out deals well in advance of the actual shopping holiday. In fact, Macy’s has just launched incredible pre-Black Friday deals to get Us all hyped up for the big day. And these sales are truly helping everyone out by giving them a leg up on their holiday shopping — which we seriously appreciate. With that in mind, we’ve compiled our favorite products from each category to help you navigate all of the amazing savings!

50 to 60% off Outerwear for the Family

Of all the different coats on sale, this luxurious DKNY number truly stood out thanks to its high-quality wool-and-alpaca-blend material.

Get the DKNY Single-Breasted Wool-Alpaca Blend Walker Coat (originally $500) on sale for just $200, and shop all outwear on sale during Macy’s Black Friday Preview, through November 26, 2019!

65% off EFFY Jewelry

We seriously cannot believe the amazing steal on this diamond pendant — which you can get your hands on for a limited time for just under $400!

Get the EFFY® Diamond Disc Pendant Necklace (1/4 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Rose, or Yellow Gold (originally $1,300) on sale for just $399, and shop all EFFY Jewelry on sale during Macy’s Black Friday Preview, through November 26, 2019!

60 to 65% off Select Charter Club Damask Designs and Hotel Collection for the Home

Feel as though you’re sleeping in a hotel bed year-round with this duvet from Hotel Collection, and shop their entire bedding selection during this preview sale!

Get the Hotel Collection 680 Thread-Count Full/Queen Duvet Cover, Created for Macy’s (originally $335) on sale for just $134, and shop all Charter Club Damask Designs and Hotel Collection on sale during Macy’s Black Friday Preview, through November 26, 2019!

$40 Women’s Charter Club Cashmere Sweaters

Cashmere for just $40? Say it ain’t so! Our favorite piece is this turtleneck version — it’s endlessly chic and versatile.

Get the Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, Regular & Petite Sizes (originally $139) on sale for just $40, and shop all Women’s Charter Club Cashmere Sweaters on sale during Macy’s Black Friday Preview, through November 26, 2019!

$20 Women’s Boots

These over-the-knee books offer up serious style — and for just $20, there truly isn’t a reason to not pick up a pair for yourself!

Get the ZIGIny Zigi Soho Onley Over-The-Knee Boots (originally $69) on sale for just $20, and shop all Women’s Boots on sale during Macy’s Black Friday Preview, through November 26, 2019!

60% off Carter’s and First Impressions Baby Clothing

The perfect holiday gift for the new baby in your life, this snowsuit is beyond adorable — and affordable!

Get the First Impressions Baby Girls Bow Trim Snowsuit, Created for Macy’s (originally $70) on sale for just $28, and shop all Carter’s and First Impressions baby clothing on sale during Macy’s Black Friday Preview, through November 26, 2019!

