Black Friday Bargain! This Robot Vacuum Is 78% Off — Save Over $300

What’s your big-ticket buy for Black Friday? For many of Us, it’s some kind of new technology we’ve been wanting for at least a year. A TV, a laptop, headphones, an air fryer — and of course, a robot vacuum! If you’re someone with pets or kids, especially, you may feel as though you need to vacuum every day to keep up with the dirt, crumbs, fur and litter — so how about we make your life a little easier?

Of course, a high-quality robot vacuum is going to cost hundreds of dollars, so waiting until Black Friday is certainly a smart shopping move. But which one to go for? Which will have the best value? We’re here to help out with that. Introducing the robot vacuum that’s about to change your life — for under $100!

Was $400 On Sale: $90 You Save 78% See it!

This OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is literally over $300 off right now. Nabbing a product of this quality (with so many reviews!) for a price in the double digits is just mind-blowing. We need to act fast, because we know this find is at risk of selling out at any moment!

Let’s get into details. This robot vacuum has four cleaning modes: auto-clean, spot clean, wall-follow clean and manual clean for when you’re really trying to target one mess. You can switch between modes using the app so you don’t even need to get up — or you can even use Alexa or Google Assistant to keep things completely hands-free!

The OKP app lets you create a vacuuming schedule too, so you can set up your cleaning times for the week in advance as opposed to inputting your settings every day. The vacuum has anti-collision and anti-drop technology too, so it’s all set when it comes to avoiding obstacles and ledges. It can run for up to 100 minutes at a time, and then it will automatically dock and recharge itself. Set it and forget it!

This specific OKP vacuum continues to stand out thanks to details like a unique inlet design, included to help prevent tangled hair. So good for it you have pets (or if you tend to shed a lot yourself). It also features a large dust box so you can empty it less often, and it measures in at under three inches tall so it can easily fit under chairs and couches, under cabinets, etc. It’s nice and quiet too for nighttime use!

Your purchase of this vacuum includes the charging dock, sweeping brushes, an adapter, the HEPA filter dust box and a user manual. Ready to see it all in real life? Place your order ASAP!

