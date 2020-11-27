Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is the best day to shop all of our favorite categories, but it’s a particularly ideal time to score some new jewelry. We’ve combed the internet for major deals from some of our favorite brands — think Tory Burch, Kendra Scott, Swarovski and more!

These pieces will all make strong holiday gifts, but they will also be awesome additions to your collection. With these incredible prices, you can surely make a few guilt-free splurges! To get you started, we’ve selected two pieces you’re bound to be be obsessed with — one to gift yourself, and another to save for someone special!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This 55%-Off Versatile Designer Watch!

Watches are a fairly personal gift, so why not get yourself a new one? We adore this clean and simple option from Tory Burch! It has a comfortable silicone band and a gold-trimmed face available in three solid shades: dark green, white and bright red. Shoppers say that it feels great on their wrists and goes with every outfit!

Get the Tory Burch Gigi Silicone Strap Watch, 36mm (originally $250) on sale with free shipping for just $113, available at Nordstrom!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

These Seriously Affordable 76%-Off Genuine Diamond Studs!

Diamonds always dazzle any lucky recipient, but they’re not the most affordable (duh). Luckily for Us, Macy’s has tons of jaw-dropping deals on genuine diamonds! Our favorite pick? These studs feature a diamond in the center, in addition to smaller diamonds on the sides. You can get them for a whopping 76% off during Black Friday only. You truly won’t find a better price!

Get the TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White, Yellow or Rose Gold (originally $750) on sale for just $179, available at Macy’s!

Good news: The shopping fun doesn’t stop there. Check out eight other picks that are worth picking up below!

8 Fastest-Selling Black Friday Jewelry Deals

1. These Stunning Crystal Swarovski Hoop Earrings — 44% Off!

We’re obsessed with hoop earrings, and this version from Swarovski instantly captivated Us! They will make any outfit sparkle during the holidays, as they’re literally covered in crystals. They were $119, and now they’re just $67!

2. This Gorgeous Kendra Scott Birthstone Necklace — 30% Off!

This beautiful necklace features a pendant which represents your birth month. The stones are held in Kendra Scott’s signature gold portrait setting. This is a thoughtful gift idea for anyone on your shopping list! It was $50, and now it’s on sale for just $35!

3. These Classic Belle de Mer Pearl Stud Earrings — 67% Off!

Pearls will always be in style, especially when it comes to a timeless pair of studs from Belle de Mer! They complement numerous ensembles and are available in three hues — classic white, pearl pink and dark grey. They were $150, and now they’re just $49!

4. This Sparkly Rebecca Minkoff Bracelet Watch — 62% Off!

We love the subtle touches of sparkle on this Rebecca Minkoff watch! It comes in a shiny gunmetal grey shade, and the face of the watch is glittery and fun. It was $175, and now it’s just $66!

5. These Statement-Making Betsey Johnson Earrings — 40% Off!

Anyone that loves bold jewelry will instantly fall in love with these glamorous Betsey Johnson earrings! They’re encrusted with multicolored gems and centered around an eye-catching purple rose. They were $35, and now they’re just $21!

6. This Simple Kate Spade Initial Pendent Necklace — 50% Off!

This necklace from Kate Spade is another excellent personalized gift. The initial pendant is small, and it’s the dreamiest necklace to layer with others! It was $44, and now it’s just $22!

7. This Diamond-Encrusted Macy’s Bolo Bracelet — 62% Off!

This bracelet from Macy’s is what we like to call a showstopper! If you’re shopping for someone extra special, be it your significant other or mother, this bracelet should be on your radar. It was $850, and you can get it for just $299!

8. This Double-Layered Adina’s Jewels Necklace — 55% Off!

This dainty necklace from Adina’s Jewels has one tiny crystal layer, and another that has small moon and star charms! They look so elegant and make layering necklaces so much easier. It was $88, and now it’s just $40!

