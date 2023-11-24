20 Best Black Friday Loungewear and Dress Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Buckle up, because Black Friday is finally here! And these deals and discounts are no joke. We rounded up the 20 best loungewear and dresses on sale from some of our favorite sites — Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, Spanx and lululemon.
The common denominator here? All of these pieces are comfy-chic! So whether you’re lounging around the house or living it up on the dance floor, you’ll be cute and cozy. Shop these steals while they’re still in stock!
Lounge Sets
This is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s tracksuits on Amazon! So cozy-chic.
- Anrabess V-Neck Pullover and Wide-Leg Pants Lounge Set — originally $50, now just $39!
- Pretty Garden Two-Piece Tracksuit — originally $51, now just $32!
- Tanming Two-Piece Knit Sweater Set — originally $53, now just $39!
- lululemon Align Joggers — originally $118, now just $79!
- Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pant — originally $138, now just $110!
Pajamas
And this is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s pajama sets on Amazon! Silky-smooth and luxe-looking. You can even wear these trendy PJs out of the house!
- Ekouaer Button-Down Silk Pajama Set — originally $50, now just $24!
- Victoria’s Secret Modal Long-Sleeve Pajama Set — originally $70, now just $49!
- Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas — originally $75, now just $45!
- PJ Salvage Relaxed-Fit Pajamas — originally $136, now just $109!
- Honeydew Intimates Plaid Brushed Jersey Pajamas — originally $54, now just $38!
Sweater Dresses
Wine red is trending this season, so stay in style with this burgundy sweater dress! It’s flattering, fashion-forward and festive for the holidays.
- Merokeety Cable Knit Belted Midi Sweater Dress — originally $56, now just $32!
- Lillusory Slouchy Turtleneck Sweater Dress — originally $60, now just $39!
- Blencot Ribbed Collared Bodycon Midi Dress — originally $39, now just $22!
- Splendid x Rachel Love Rib Tank Dress — originally $188, now just $113!
- L’Academie Wrap Sweater Dress — originally $208, now just $127!
Cocktail Dresses
This cocktail dress is surprisingly forgiving and flattering, thanks to the long sleeves and tummy-control waist tie. So many different colors to choose from!
- Pretty Garden Satin Long-Sleeve Mini Dress — originally $51, now just $32!
- Merokeety Long-Sleeve Ruched Midi Dress — originally $49, now just $35!
- Grace Karin Sparkly V-Neck Wrap Cocktail Dress — originally $55, now just $40!
- Merokeety Velvet One-Shoulder Belted Dress — originally $46, now just $31!
- Saylor Rainbow Halter-Neck Maxi Dress — originally $363, now just $128!
