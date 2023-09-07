Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds street style sighting is our version of a front-row seat at Fashion Week — we love seeing Hollywood royalty in their off-duty OOTDs. While the Deadpool star looked dapper, we were locked-in on Lively’s look. After all, she played fashion legend Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl!

While strolling in NYC on September 6, the mom of four wore a floral midi dress with colorful sneakers and an embroidered crossbody bag (pics here!). So, don’t put your summer sundresses away quite yet! Lively is proof that you can still rock flowy frocks into fall. While this exact dress is currently sold out (no surprise there), we found similar styles that achieve the same aesthetic.

Channel Lively by styling these floral dresses in this transitional season! Once the weather gets cooler, add a cardigan or jacket on top.

