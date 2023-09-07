Your account
Channel Blake Lively’s Floral Frock With Similar Styles You Can Rock From Summer to Fall

Blake Lively Is Summer Style Inspo with Daisies in Her Hair and DIY Earrings
Blake LivelyECP/GC Images

A Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds street style sighting is our version of a front-row seat at Fashion Week — we love seeing Hollywood royalty in their off-duty OOTDs. While the Deadpool star looked dapper, we were locked-in on Lively’s look. After all, she played fashion legend Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl!

While strolling in NYC on September 6, the mom of four wore a floral midi dress with colorful sneakers and an embroidered crossbody bag (pics here!). So, don’t put your summer sundresses away quite yet! Lively is proof that you can still rock flowy frocks into fall. While this exact dress is currently sold out (no surprise there), we found similar styles that achieve the same aesthetic.

Channel Lively by styling these floral dresses in this transitional season! Once the weather gets cooler, add a cardigan or jacket on top.

Zesica Tie-Strap Sundress

ZESICA Women's Boho Summer Floral Print Tie Straps Sleeveless Square Neck Smocked Flowy Ruffle A Line Maxi Dress,LightGreen,Medium
ZESICA
Was $49On Sale: $40You Save 18%
See It!

Dorose Boho Midi Dress

DOROSE Women's 2023 Summer Boho Floral Dress Flutter Sleeve Square Neck Ruffle Swing Beach Long Maxi Dress Purple L
DOROSE
$43.00
See It!

BerryGo Embroidered Maxi Dress

BerryGo Women's Embroidery Floral Maxi Dress Spaghetti Strap Pearl Button Down Dress White Floral Pink M
BerryGo
Was $60On Sale: $45You Save 25%
See It!

Angashion Floral Sundress

Angashion Women's Dresses Floral Adjustable Spaghetti Strap V Neck Boho Long Maxi Dress Summer Beach Flowy Ethnic Sundress 2287 White Medium
Angashion
Was $50On Sale: $38You Save 24%
See It!

Zesica One-Shoulder Midi Dress

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Floral Print One Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Ruffle Tiered Beach Long Midi Dress,WhitePink,Medium
ZESICA
$45.00
See It!

Pretty Garden Boho Maxi Dres

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Long Summer Dresses Boho Floral Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Split Maxi Beach Dress (Floral Green,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Was $51On Sale: $44You Save 14%
See It!

Floral Corset Midi Dress

Floral Midi Corset Dress Boho Flowy Slit Lace Up Dresses for Women Going Out A Line Casual Sundress Rose
GLNEGE
$43.00
See It!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

