Blake Lively Shows Us Why These Classic Vans Are Modern Must-Haves

There are some shoes that will never, ever go out of style. We love them on their own, but because they’ve been around forever, it can be easy to lose outfit inspiration when it comes to styling. That’s why we’re always so excited to spot a celebrity wearing a pair, giving it new life and Us ideas for upcoming looks!

Just a few days ago, Blake Lively did just that for a pair of old-school Vans. She was spotted out for a walk with husband Ryan Reynolds, all bundled up in a striped scarf, green parka and matching beanie with her own Sk8-Hi Slims on her feet — and we were instantly obsessed yet again!

Shoppers are leaving stellar reviews on these Sk8-Hi Slims, though some hesitated at first. Not because they didn’t like them, but because they felt as though they were “letting out a secret” because these sneakers are just that perfect! “10/10 would buy again,” one stated with confidence.

Others dove deeper into details, noting how the slimmed-down profile of these shoes is so cute when paired with skirts or dresses, and how the “classic black goes with anything.” They say these have “everything you could ever want in a sneaker,” which includes the lack blisters or fatigued feet at the end of the day. “Pretty much all Vans rock,” one reviewer said, but you “can’t beat the style” of this pair!

These high-tops have a black upper with contrasting white topstitching, including triple-stitching on the collar to create a channel-quilted effect. As noted in their name, these skate sneakers have a slim silhouette, which is absolutely perfect for those of us who aren’t quite crushing it on the half-pipe. They’re also unisex! Prepare for some super cute BFF or couple shoe photos!

These sneakers have a traditional lace-up closure, as well as a patch logo on the tongue. You can find another logo at the back of the white rubber outsole. Check out the bottom of that outsole too to find Vans’ signature waffle tread, providing substantial grip and friction for traversing potentially icy sidewalks during winter like Lively!

As reviewer after reviewer stated, these shoes go with everything, so we cannot recommend them enough. Skinnies and a hoodie? Of course. A slip dress with a mesh overlay? We are loving it. Leggings and a sports bra on the way to the gym? Grab that yoga mat immediately, because we are so down with that outfit. All we need is to grab these shoes in our size to make it happen!

