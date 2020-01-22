Meghan Markle’s Go-To Leggings Are Under $100 and Too Comfy

We always get pretty nervous when it comes to buying a new pair of leggings. There are so many factors to consider! Are they going to be too tight? Is the waistband going to roll down? Are we going to sweat like crazy in them? Are they comfortable enough for a pilates class? And, more importantly, are they comfortable enough for when we’re just trying to chill out?

Luckily, there are some brands we can trust to always get it right, lululemon being one of them. And as of this week, that trust is doubled, because Meghan Markle herself was spotted wearing her very own pair while out for a walk in British Columbia with baby Archie and her two dogs!

Get the Align Pant 28” for just $98 at lululemon! Also available at Amazon!

Markle was all smiles as she explored the great outdoors, so we knew there was no chance of these leggings causing her any sort of discomfort. Plus, she can have any leggings she wants in the whole world, and these are the ones she chose! Reviewers also “cannot stop raving about how comfortable these pants are,” calling them “the most comfortable leggings” they’ve ever worn. They say the quality is “excellent” and that the fit is “extremely flattering.” Yogis say they “love practicing” in these pants, grading them an “A+,” and we certainly agree!

These leggings are made of a buttery-soft Nulu fabric, which is basically the gold standard of all fabrics, period. It’s sweat-wicking, making it perfect for your workouts, and it’s lightweight, giving it a second-skin feel. It also has a four-way stretch and added Lycra fibre to retain the shape even when you wear these pants over and over again!

These yoga pants have a high-rise silhouette with a wide waistband that does more than just shape and support. It also has a hidden pocket that you can use to hold your key or a card if you’re going out for a nature walk like Markle, where there aren’t quite lockers to leave your things in!

Markle wore these Align leggings in black with a zip-up, a beanie and boots, but there are 12 other colors you can choose from too if you like another the best or want to start building your own collection. There are gorgeous solids like Moss Rose, Grey Sage and Dark Olive, but there are also some fun patterns, like Nightfall Blossom, Incognito Camo and Diverge Emboss Black. Some of them are so cool, we know we’ll be wearing them both in and out of the gym. Make sure to check out the other colors on Amazon too!

