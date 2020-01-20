Meghan Markle’s Canada Style Is Already Impeccable Thanks to This Tote

Meghan Markle splitting her time between the U.K. and Canada is already turning out to be quite interesting — fashion-wise, obviously! She was just recently spotted visiting the Vancouver Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Canada, and we loved seeing her all bundled up — but her bag especially caught our eye.

This tote may not be the first accessory Markle has carried that we’ve fallen for, but it’s most definitely in competition for the title of “best of the best.” Cuyana’s ultra-modern, carefully crafted bags perfectly fit the new mom’s style — clean, streamlined and ultra-functional. Basically, if we want to call ourselves 21st century fashionistas, we’re going to need one immediately!

Get the Classic Structured Leather Tote starting at just $195 at Cuyana!

Markle carried around a black version of this tote, but there are eight colors available to choose from — including a trendy croc-embossed variation. All are constructed with Italian leather, forming a structured shape that can actually be manipulated via hidden lateral ties on the interior. Tie them up to cinch in the silhouette of the bag and create a whole new look!

On the inside of this bag is a soft microsuede lining, the color contrasting that of the shell while adding the same amount of luxury. There are so many little details we love, like how the patch and zip pockets feature a gold foil Cuyana logo. We love the big details too, like, literally — this bag is incredibly spacious! It has a 19 ½-inch width, a 13 ¼-inch height and a 6-inch depth. You can basically carry your entire life around in this gorgeous tote!

If you want to had a little exciting accent to the exterior of this bag, there is a perfect way to do so in a chic manner. Just click that “Add a Monogram” button, choose a size and type in whatever three letters you want to be hand-painted on any version (minus the croc-embossed, for obvious reasons)!

If you want to add a little something extra to the interior of this bag as well, you can also check out the Tote Organization Insert, a handy pouch that helps you store anything from your keys to your laptop — so your arm will never be stuck in the throes of digging through a big bag again!

While there are a lot of changes happening in Markle’s life right now, she’s keeping it consistent with the top-tier fashion picks, and for that alone, we’ll always be fans — though there is so much more to love. Now excuse Us, because we need to pick up a pair of her favorite sunglasses as the first thing we’ll store in this tote when the sun goes down!

