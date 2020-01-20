This Weather Seriously Calls for Allbirds’ Essential All-Climate Sneakers

The weather has been all over the place lately. One day it’s snowing, the next day the temperatures are surging and the sun is shining and the next day it’s rain, rain, rain! How many pair of shoes have we ruined so far? Don’t even ask Us — we don’t want to talk about it.

If you’re looking to save your feet the sorrow of discomfort while simultaneously saving yourself the sorrow of destroying a perfectly good pair of shoes, luckily, we now have an answer. No, it’s not the squeaky, rubbery rain boots you’ve been avoiding. Why would we ever reach for those when we have Allbirds as an option?

Get the Wool Runner or Wool Runner-up Mizzles starting at just $115 at Allbirds!

You know Allbirds as being arguably the most comfortable (and sustainable!) sneaker brand ever, but did you know about its all-weather collection? The sneakers are inspired by those annoying misty drizzles that make choosing footwear nearly impossible — hence the name “Mizzle.” Both styles were created in 2019 as answers to not only that weather, but that of any season — even when that rain turns to snow!

Shoppers have already fallen hard for both the low-top Wool Runner and the high-top Wool Runner-up. Only figuratively, of course, because those carbon-negative SweetFoam soles are reinforced with extra traction! One reviewer who owns “a dozen” Allbirds said this is their “favorite pair” ever, while others mentioned how wearing them feels like “walking on air.” The “excellent warmth and comfort” are so impressive, in fact, that one shopper actually said they find themselves “wearing them around the house [because] they are so comfortable.”

Get the Wool Runner or Wool Runner-up Mizzles starting at just $115 at Allbirds!

So, how can these cute merino wool shoes possibly manage to keep your feet dry? Say hello to Allbirds’ Puddle Guard technology. The breathable layer is water-repellent and bio-based, making it ECO PASSPORT Certified! This explains how the uppers stand up so valiantly to the rain without any synthetic materials or chemicals as found in typical rain boots.

On the inside of these Mizzles you’ll find a cloud-like insole, made with castor bean oil to cut carbon output — yet another Earth-friendly feature. The shoe is moisture-wicking and super soft, so you can actually slip your foot in sockless and keep things cozy and odor-free. That’s right — while these shoes repel water on the outside, they wick it on the inside, keeping our feet dry and toasty all day long!

These all-climate shoes are not only “awesome winter sneakers,” as one reviewer put it, but awesome sneakers, period. We totally recommend them for traveling too. You don’t want to let a mizzle stop you from exploring a new city when you have a limited amount of time there, after all. That’s why these Mizzles have your back. (And your feet!)

Get the Wool Runner or Wool Runner-up Mizzles starting at just $115 at Allbirds!

Not your style? Check out other shoes here and everything else available at Allbirds here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!