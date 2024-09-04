Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even though Labor Day has passed, summer isn’t officially over until September 22. But that doesn’t mean it’s too early to add traditional pieces to your wardrobe that work for both the end of the season and chilly fall days. We just found an affordable flannel shirt that you can wear with shorts and jeans, and it’s only $26 at Amazon!

The Blooming Jelly Button Down Flannel Shirt is the best transitional top since it’s not too heavy. Instead, it offers a medium weight that you can wear over a tank top for days that are on the warmer side. It’s crafted with a button front, long sleeves with button closure cuffs, drop shoulders and a buffalo plaid print that comes in multiple colors. Shoppers love the shirt’s oversized fit that you can tuck in or let hang loose to cover your bottoms in leggings; the options are endless for styling this top!

Amazon shoppers love the shirt’s fit and quality. “I love this flannel shirt for its beautiful pattern, its softness and it can be tied at the waist, worn with leggings or jeans,” a five-star reviewer said. “It’s my go-to for a casual look when stepping out to run errands or meet friends.”

“Love it! It fits just as expected, loose and long enough to wear over leggings without hugging my midsection, which is where I carry my excess weight,” another wrote. “This is definitely thin enough to tuck or half tuck or tie ends if that is your desired look. I just wore straight, and this was long enough to cover my butt, and the sleeves landed perfectly at the wrist, and sleeve cuff buttons tight enough to keep off my hands if I wanted, but I rolled them up, and that held and looked nice also as it was a warmer day.”

“Nice lightweight fabric, not heavy like some flannel shirts are and made well,” a final shopper said. “My only recommendation is do not follow the size chart as it runs big. You might want to go down a size or even two depending on how you like it fitted.”

