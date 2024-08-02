Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re getting settled and comfy in summer, it’s time to shift our focus to preparing for fall! Whether you need to find warm clothing or fun pieces that will help keep away the seasonal blues, you should start shopping for these pieces right now. Moreover, plaid fashion finds can do it all — and believe it or not, this pattern can easily transition between the warm and cool months.

From decadent dresses to breezy blouses, find plaid fashion that will elevate your summer-to-fall sartorial wardrobe! We rounded up 15 plaid fashion finds that work during summer and will transition well into spring — read on to see our picks!

1. Puffed Up: This Amazon Essentials puff sleeve shirt has smock detailing and comes in five plaid patterns we know you’ll love — just $25!

2. Clueless Energy: This SweatyRocks tweed mini skirt looks like something a more mature Cher Horowitz from Clueless would wear — just $36!

3. Boho Vibes: We can’t get enough of this Zesica midi dress because it has a boho chic feel, and it’s so airy — was $58, now just $30!

4. Winter Ready: If you want to get a jumpstart on your winter wardrobe, this Blooming Jelly flannel plaid dress can help — was $36, now just $30!

5. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a cozy, cute flannel shirt — and this Prettygarden flannel top will make a great addition to your wardrobe — was $43, now just $25!

6. Smart and Polished: This Grace Karin vest pairs well with trousers and jeans — was $43, now just $33!

7. Vintage Realness: For the girl who loves taking cues from nostalgic trends, this Goobgs spaghetti strap swing dress is right up your alley thanks to its billowing skirt — just $35!

8. Frills and Flounce: When we saw this Milumia blouse it captured our hearts, and we’re sure it’ll do the same to you – just $20!

9. Strapless Wonder: This Ivemoulodec plaid mini dress is an edgy but simple option that’s perfect for a picnic date — just $13!

10. Comfy Chic: This Blu White Blu plaid dress has a simple silhouette and smocked shoulders for a fun fashion element — just $24!

11. Y2K: If you love layering your clothing, this Lucky Brand smocked minidress will look amazing with a T-shirt underneath — was $129, now just $90!

12. School Girl: We love this Topshop disjoint plaid skirt because it’s knee-length and so daring — just $58!

13. Carrie Bradshaw Coded: Doesn’t this Mango satin top look like something Carrie would’ve worn in Sex and the City? It’s asymmetrical and flowy — just $60!

14. Easy, Breezy: This English Factory organza top is over the top but it will help you look sophisticated and put together — just $80!

15. She Means Business: These Liverpool Los Angeles ankle pants work well with hells during office hours and sneakers long after — was $98, now just $66!