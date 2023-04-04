Take This Boho-Chic Spring Dress From Festivals to Vacay — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Festival season is officially upon Us! One of the most famous events kicks off in two weeks, so get ready for your feeds to be filled with boho-chic content from the desert. But these concerts are not just about the music — they have turned into full-blown fashion shows! If you’re looking for a spring dress to rock from a rock concert to a rocky beach, then we have the perfect frock for you.

This lace maxi dress from Amazon feels like a handcrafted piece you might find at a vintage store. All of the details are so dreamy! The high-low hem gives this dress extra movement so you can twirl your heart out, and the braided tassel accents add some edge. Even the embroidered lace is unique, adorned with flowers and geometric designs. Lightweight and breathable, this sleeveless stunner is ideal on a hot summer day. And we have a whole list of destinations for this dress — keep scrolling!

Get the Cupshe Women’s Summer Boho Maxi Dress for just $44 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Cupshe Women’s Summer Boho Maxi Dress is anything but basic! We love a white dress for spring and summer, but this frock stands out from all the rest. It’s the ultimate cool-girl statement piece. And did we mention it’s on sale? Score!

But where could you wear this dress, you might ask? Allow Us to explain. If you’re not going to Coachella or Stagecoach, then you can still embrace the coastal cowboy trend by teaming this maxi with cowboy boots. Then sub in sandals for a beach vacay — either as a cover-up during the day or a date night look for dinner. Need an outfit for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour? This dress is giving her debut era meets Evermore. And if you’re a bride searching for a white dress for your engagement photo shoot or honeymoon, this flowy frock is absolutely on point.

Other appropriate occasions? Brunch, barbecues, bridal showers (as the bride, of course), boat rides, beer gardens, etc. Also available in mint green, beige and brown!

Get the Cupshe Women’s Summer Boho Maxi Dress for just $44 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Needless to say, you need this lace look in your life. Shop the Cupshe dress from Amazon today, and prepare to slay all spring and summer!

See it! Get the Cupshe Women’s Summer Boho Maxi Dress for just $44 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Cupshe here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!