17 Mega-Flattering Dresses for the Perfect Peach Booty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re declaring it right here, right now: This summer will be the summer of the booty. Peaches are in season, baby, and we want our own to have its moment in the sun.

For Us, that obviously means shopping, but more specifically, shopping for booty-flattering dresses. You know the vibes: Pieces that enhance our natural figure and accentuate our best assets. Want in on this? The more, the merrier! We’ve picked out some of our absolute favorite dresses of all lengths on the internet right now that will soon have peach season lasting longer than ever!

Maxi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This backless Famulily dress is all kinds of stunning, but the ruching at the booty seriously makes it a flattering favorite we don’t want anyone to miss!

2. The fit of this IyMoo dress is body-hugging, figure-loving and bootylicious!

3. If you want the ultimate va-va-voom type of look, this ruched bodycon BEAGIMEG dress is a red-hot essential!

4. This off-the-shoulder Happy Sailed dress is going to be a must for photos on your next vacation!

5. For a more formal occasion, we think the mermaid fit of this GOBLES dress is just perfection!

Midi Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: “Wow!” That’s what we said when we saw this Floerns dress. So good for a wedding or date night!

7. This two-piece dress set from Velius is a fit for the club or maybe the beach!

8. A T-shirt dress…but one that makes you feel like a superstar. Those are the vibes of this Laughido piece!

9. The ruching throughout this meesacci dress is a body’s best friend, and the backside is just impeccable!

10. If you want something with a more relaxed fit that your butt will still shine in, this Yidarton dress is the way to go!

11. Professional but unmistakably peachy, we love this PRETTYGARDEN midi dress!

Mini Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: This BTFBM dress is our pick because it’s something you can wear every day, but it makes more of a stylish and flattering impact than other pieces that cost twice as much!

13. This LAGSHIAN dress gives us Kylie Jenner vibes, especially in the neon green version. Your body is going to look fabulous!

14. This cutout FIYOTE dress is very on trend for 2021, and it’s going to have you glued to the mirror!

15. This Feeke dress has that booty-lifting effect we simply love to see!

16. This Ophestin dress is soft and beyond easy to wear, but the fabric will graze your booty just the right amount!

17. Long sleeves, tie-dye and a booty-amplifying effect? Get this Exlura dress into our closet, stat!

