No one likes unexpected facial hair — we get it! Facial and body hair seem to pop up during the most inopportune times, but there are ways to eliminate the pesky strands quickly and easily — and without pain. Do you deal with chin hairs or unwanted upper lip hair? We found a Braun IPL hair remover that will help remove embarrassing facial hair and give you a smooth finish you won’t stop touching — and it’s 21% off right now!

This Braun Silk Expert Pro5 is a hair-removing machine that can be less painful than other alternatives, i.e., waxing or salon-grade laser hair removal. You can use this device all over your body thanks to two sensitive light modes, which can reduce light intensity for gentler use. The Silk Expert Pro5 is the brand’s fastest system, and it flashes up to 125 times per minute for a cleaner and easier removal process.

Get the Braun Silk Expert Pro5 for $299.99 (was $380) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Using Braun’s signature SkinPro 2.0 technology, the remover has a light that automatically configures the power of the flash to match your skin tone for peak efficiency. It’s best to operate on dry skin when using this device, and you should glide it over areas — gently — that you want smooth. This device comes with an additional precision head, a Venus extra smooth swirl razor and a soft pouch — talk about getting a bang for your buck!

In regards to this Braun hair remover, one Amazon reviewer said, “It’s very simple to use, and you can literally do it on your entire leg in five minutes!” Similarly, another reviewer gushed, “After using this for two months, I’m basically hairless. I can’t believe it!”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “I absolutely love this thing! To note, I am pale and have dark hair, so I’m a prime candidate for it, but I am so surprised it actually works. I’m about four sessions in, and my underarms are 95% hair-free! Skeptic turned believer.”

Keeping your face smooth and supple can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be! Snag this painless hair remover from Braun for an easy fix that won’t require much hassle — we’re sure you’ll want to add it to your routine!

