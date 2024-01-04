Your account
Sick of Shaving? This At-Home Hair Removal Device Is on Sale Now

By
Lumi hair removal device
Rose Skin Co.

Girlhood is pretty great, but there are certain facets of femininity we could definitely live without. Case in point: hair removal. No matter how often we shave, wax or laser, our follicles always seem to grow back with a vengeance. We’re tired of traveling to the salon for pricey, painful appointments (think: Steve Carell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin). That’s where Lumi comes in! This hair removal device from Rose Skin Co. permanently eliminates body hair from the comfort of your own home! Say goodbye to razor burn and bikini waxes and hello to your new hair removal holy grail.

Get the Lumi Permanent Hair Removal Device for just $179 (originally $229) at Rose Skin Co.!

The Lumi Permanent Hair Removal Device is an at-home handset that is easy, effective and efficient. This handheld beauty tool relies on IPL (intense pulsed light) to gently get rid of unwanted hair without burning your skin. A safe alternative to laser hair removal, IPL also prevents future hair growth for long-term hair reduction. All gain, no pain!

Results vary from person to person, but the Lumi delivers long-lasting hair removal after just 12 uses! And you’ll most likely see a decrease in hair growth after just three or four sessions. While this device may seem expensive at first, think about how much money you’ve spent on razor blades and Brazilian waxes over the years! This one-time investment pays off in the long run. No refills needed!

You can use the Lumi for smooth, soft skin on any part of your body below your cheeks, from armpits to legs. And with six intensity settings, you can adjust your level based on sensitivity. Rose Skin Co. offers a one-year warranty and 90-day returns so you’ll receive a refund if you’re unhappy with results for any reason. Plus, there’s free shipping!

Shoppers love the comfort and convenience of this hair removal device! “The Lumi changes the game for at home hair removal,” one customer claimed. “It’s so quick and easy to use and not painful at all.” Another reviewer raved, “I absolutely recommend the Lumi! I’m absolutely loving the results! It’s So easy to use, pain-free and no more in-grown hairs.” And one shopper said, “Super easy and quick to use, and it’s so nice that there is no pain involved. Definitely recommend!!!”

Ditch your disposable razor and try the Lumi instead!

See It! Get the Lumi Permanent Hair Removal Device for just $179 (originally $229) at Rose Skin Co.!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more hair removal products from Rose Skin Co. here!

