The festivities have taken their toll, and the bright-eyed version of you is ready to shine. It’s hard when you have new goals and resolutions to tackle all at once — and that’s precisely why you should be gentle with yourself. Although we’re all about taking it one step at a time, many of us can’t afford the luxury of pampering ourselves and sleeping eight hours per night.

For those moments, I’ve discovered a solution to rejuvenate tired eyes, providing a sense of restfulness and alertness to my fatigued face. My go-to remedy for days when I need an energy boost is using under-eye masks to diminish dark circles and leave my skin revitalized. It’s like a splash of cold water — but more enriching, with longer-lasting results.

This award-winning formula by Grace & Stella contains powerful cooling and soothing properties to visibly de-puff even the worst of eye bags when it matters most. Basically, you can look perfectly rested but, more importantly, feel your skin perk up so you don’t have to. “Say goodbye to under-eye bags!” said one elated customer. “The hydrating and firming properties of the under-eye mask contribute to a smoother and tighter skin texture, minimizing the dreaded under-eye bags.” Plus, it has a plumping effect which fights fine lines and reduces wrinkles. Talk about a bonus!

They have a rubber gel-like consistency and feel cool to the touch, even cooler when placed in the fridge (which may deliver even stronger results). They are coated in a rich blend of hyaluronic acid (hydrates), glycerin (moisturizes), chondrus crispus powder (counteract dark circles) and many more magical ingredients which feel luxurious on comfortable on contact. One reviewer loves how this product “refreshes the skin” and moisturizes their under-eye region. They found it to be a treat that every mask included was individually wrapped and easy to toss in their travel bag. Each package contains 24 or 48 pairs, and covers three different types for specific needs: energizing, illuminating and moisturizing. So whether your skin is tired, dull or dry, this popular product has you covered.

With over 20,000 rave reviews boasting a 4.4 rating, this under-eye gel patch is an Amazon’s Choice product and dermatologist-tested and approved. You’ll also be glad to know these products are vegan and cruelty-free, ensuring you can indulge in self-care with a clear conscience. Hurry, your natural beauty routine for a healthier, happier you awaits — and it just so happens to be on sale!

