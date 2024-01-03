Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skincare is like the ultimate science experiment, and we’re the subject. It’s a great deal of trial and error, testing out new formulas and seeing what sticks. Sometimes, our hypotheses don’t quite prove correct when put to the test — for instance, we discovered that retinol is not always the best option for reducing wrinkles, especially when you have sensitive skin. But if you’re looking for a gentle alternative that will diminish dark spots, fine lines and uneven skin tone, then we have the clinical conclusion.

Sand & Sky’s Pro Youth Dark Spot Serum is a skincare superhero. According to scientific studies, this product delivers a 110% increase in skin’s hydration levels, a 140% increase in collagen production, up to 60% improvement in hyperpigmentation and dark spots and a 20% improvement in wrinkles. The results are clear: this serum gets first place in our science fair!

Searching for a serum that will smooth your skin while improving texture and tone? The Pro Youth Dark Spot Serum from Sand & Sky targets pigmentation and dark spots for a clearer complexion. Formulated without sulfates, silicones or parabens, this cruelty-free product firms and hydrates skin without causing irritation.

So, if there’s no retinol, then what ingredients are contributing to this outcome? Bakuchiol is a retinol-like extract that minimizes fine lines and hyperpigmentation, leading to youthful-looking skin. According to Harvard Health, “British Journal of Dermatology found bakuchiol to be just as effective at erasing fine lines and improving skin color as retinol, but with less peeling and burning.” Once again, science!

In addition, Lilly Pilly antioxidants (an Australian superfruit with an iconic name) promotes skin cell rejuvenation and increases collagen production by 140% for plump, firm skin. And a small amount of glycolic acid brightens and retexturizes skin.

In any scientific method, you need to gather substantial data. That’s where these reviews from customer come in! “I am in love with the Pro Youth Dark Spot Serum!!!” one satisfied shopper gushed. “It has significantly helped me fade/heal problem spots on my face within just 5 days! It’s amazing!!” Another reviewer reported, “It has changed my skin tone completely and my face is brighter and firmer and overall looks better than it ever did.” And one customer said, “It substantially reduces the appearance of my acne scarring.”

Ditch those dark spots in 2024 with the Pro Youth Dark Spot Serum for Sand & Sky!

See It! Get the Pro Youth Dark Spot Serum for just $34 at Sand & Sky!

