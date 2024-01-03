Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter how great your diet, how excellent your genetics, or how much you work to eat the best diet possible, you may eventually be plagued by cellulite. It’s a fact of life! But that doesn’t mean you’ve done anything wrong. It just happens to some people, and if it does, that’s totally okay. It might take a while to get rid of it, but it’s nothing to be concerned about. In fact, it’s actually quite simple to take precautions against getting more of it and lessening the appearance of what you already have. In fact, there are simple tools you can use to help smooth your skin out and it only takes a little effort to do.

The Scala Silicone Anti-Cellulite Massager is a is a cellulite massager that you use on moist skin in the shower or after getting out and applying lotion or body oil. Massage into your skin in circular motions where you have cellulite, and you’ll improve circulation, more evenly distribute fat deposits, and eventually lessen how much you can see the cellulite in the first place.

Right now, you can get this scrubber on sale at Amazon for just $9, which is marked down from its normal price of $19. That’s a savings of 53% off, or a discount of $10. You get one brush for the price, but with this kind of markdown, you can get two: one for now, and one to use on the go, on vacation, or if you want to give one as a gift.

But does it actually work? Reviewers who have purchased this cellulite scrubbing brush have gone on record to insist it starts to combat the appearance of the unsightly lumps in just a matter of two days.

“It worked after two days of using it,” gushed one excited shopper. “It broke down several fat deposits on the side of my leg and in my opinion the cellulite is less noticeable which is great. My skin was super soft as well. I’ve been doing a sugar scrub from Bath and Body Works afterwards then using special cellulite oil afterwards. In just 2 days my problems areas really aren’t as visible as they once were.”

Another shopper proclaimed “IT WORKS!!!” in an excited review: “I have been using this product for a week now. I shower first, then before drying off I stay in the shower and apply the anti cellulite massage oil to the desired area and massage in with the silicone until it is absorbed. You don’t have to press real hard because this thing works just fine breaking things down without bruising yourself. I personally use it on my thighs for start and I can already see a difference by weeks end of using after each shower. I also rub the bum bum cream and let it do its job. Totally worth it!!”

If you have some pesky cellulite you’d like to start treating or just want to improve your circulation, this brush is an affordable option that may very well get your body where you want it. At the very least, for less than $10, you can get rid of dry skin and improve the appearance of your “problem” areas.

