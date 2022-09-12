Cancel OK

The Best Body Scrubs for Rejuvenating Your Skin

Is your body’s skin getting dull and rough with each passing day? The accumulation of dead cells is to blame. These cells form a barrier hindering the absorption of any skincare product you use. They can also clog your pores and lead to oily skin. The only solution to shed off these dead cell deposits is to use a body scrub. This is a physical exfoliant that eliminates useless skin cells by abrasion. You can find various types of scrubs, including sugar, salt, and coffee. Make it a habit to scrub twice a week to have soft, radiant, and nourished skin. Organic ingredients make body scrubs excellent for almost any skin type. They also contain vitamins, emollients, and humectants that keep your skin hydrated after it’s clear from dead cells. So don’t wait long and pick up one of the most effective body scrubs of 2022 today.
Reviewing the Leading Body Scrubs of 2022

ZitSticka Body Scrub – Best Overall

The ZitSticka Body Scrub is an extensive combination of physical and chemical ingredients. This two-in-one composition is strong enough to remove all dead skin cells at once. Exfoliating with this scrub can refresh your skin while giving it a smooth texture. You can use it two or three times a week to eliminate future skin breakouts while treating your existing dry skin. 

Even clogged pores can’t annoy you anymore as salicylic acid penetrates to remove every impurity. Say goodbye to painful undergrowth by now putting this scrub in your shopping cart. This scrub tops this list because its composition contains the perfect scent and all the right ingredients to give you smooth skin.

Pros
  • Pleasant peppermint scent
  • Contains organic exfoliates 
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
  • Small dispensing hole

PureSCRUBS Body Scrub – Most Fine Formula

If you are looking for an exfoliator that can do four jobs at once, the PureSCRUBS Body Scrub is just for you. It sheds off dead cells from your skin, cleans all impurities, provides nourishment, and lubricates your skin. The fine sea salt granules cleanse effectively to deliver these benefits. Making this scrub a part of your skincare routine can give you perfectly healthy, soft, and glowing skin. 

This coconut-scented body scrub has all the essential minerals and vitamins needed for skin as fresh as a daisy. You can finally get the confidence to wear your favorite skirt by improving the look of your skin. Even pimples caused by clogged pores can’t stand the intense action of this scrubber.

Pros
  • 100% organic ingredients
  • Consumer-friendly packaging 
  • Perfectly textured granules
Cons
  • Not ideal for oily skin

SheaMoisture Body Scrub – Vitamin E

The SheaMoisture Body Scrub is an exfoliating cream with pure shea butter and coconut. It’s free from all harmful elements like sulfates and petroleum, to prevent any damage to your skin. Instead, the natural ingredients work to provide a glossy texture. The dead skin cells won’t dull your appearance after using this body scrub. 

Its hibiscus aroma can quickly revitalize your mood, while vitamin E similarly affects your skin. Don’t forget to pick up this scrub the next time you shop for beauty products. 

Pros
  • Keeps skin hydrated
  • Ideal for dry skin
  • Can heal inflammation
Cons
  • The cream dries quickly

Tree Hut Body Scrub – 100% Organic Composition

If you have dry skin, the Tree Hut Body Scrub is perfect for you. The 100% organic shea butter penetrates deeply to heal rough patches of skin by removing dead cells. It contains essential oils from natural sources like safflower and macadamia seed, avocado, sweet almond, and orange. All these elements combine to nourish your skin, providing a long-lasting glow. 

The mango scent serves as a great source of aromatherapy. This exfoliating scrub provides a soothing scent while offering exceptional dermatological benefits. Add this sugar scrub to your cart and say goodbye to dry and scaly skin forever. The beta-carotene can restore refined skin texture by keeping it hydrated.

Pros
  • Heavenly tropical scent
  • Keeps skin feeling soft
  • Leaves no residue behind
Cons
  • Talc may not suit all skin types

OGX Body Scrub – Best Liquid Scrub

The OGX Body Scrub is a liquid exfoliator that reveals smooth skin by brushing off keratin deposits. You simply rub it on dry and dull skin for a few seconds, forming a nutrient-rich lather. Frequent use helps make your skin glow while maintaining extraordinary softness. Placing this scrubber in your summer skincare can help fight dry skin by retaining moisture. 

Rosewater, as an active ingredient, leaves you with pleasant-smelling skin. You can scrub your skin conveniently, no matter what skin type you have. The narrow-mouthed closure ensures that you’ll always be able to dispense just the right amount of product. 

Pros
  • Feels light on the skin
  • Super clean to use
  • Free from sulfates
Cons
  • The fragrance diffuses quickly

Buying Guide: Body Scrubs

Body scrubs are vital for skin nourishment; you can find them in multiple types and formulas. The task is to choose the ideal one for your skin type and condition. Follow this guide to get your hands on the most beneficial exfoliator for yourself.

Things To Look for When Choosing a Body Scrub

Before adding any scrub to your skincare regime, consider the following factors. 

Ingredients 

Each body scrub has a unique composition to treat specific conditions caused by dead skin cells. For example, an exfoliant with salicylic acid is ideal for your body acne. If you have patches of scaly bumps, a scrub containing alpha-hydroxy acid can help your condition. 

Skin type 

Your skin type matters a lot when deciding on the exfoliant that will work for you. A sandy scrub can work fine for you if your skin is less prone to dryness. We prefer picking a less abrasive scrub for sensitive skin. 

Moisturizing agent 

A good body scrub should make your skin smooth after use. A few examples are shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin B3. 

Granules 

You can get two different granule sizes based on the type of scrub you choose. You can go for one with fine particles if you are a frequent user of body scrubs. Large granules are ideal for rough and dry skin that requires intense exfoliation to eliminate all the dead skin. 

Scent 

You can choose an exfoliate with fragrance to smell good after a scrubbing session. Some classic scrub scents include honey-almond, orange, lavender, and coconut. 

How To Use a Body Scrub for Effective Results

You can start by exfoliating your skin once a week in the beginning. Knowing the correct way to use a body scrub is essential to getting the maximum benefits. Let’s discuss a few steps you can perform routinely to enjoy a silky smooth body.

Wash your skin

You should start by rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. This step is necessary to allow the top layer of dirt and grime to clear away from your skin. Water can eliminate the upper layer of impurities quickly, allowing for in-depth exfoliation.

Apply the scrub

Take a small amount of body scrub in your hands to apply it to your skin. The correct way of application is to rub the exfoliate in a gentle, circular motion. You can also use brush-textured gloves to perform a more thorough scrubbing. Using exfoliating gloves can do the job of sloughing away dead skin swiftly. Don’t scrub the skin for more than half a minute, as you might damage it. 

Use cleanser 

The next step is to rewash the skin with warm water before using a cleanser. Using a regular cleanser for this purpose is better as it gives a final smooth touch. 

Shave and moisturize

You can finally shave if needed and let the skin dry. Now apply a moisturizer, and your soft skin is ready to go.

Benefits of Body Scrubs 

Our skin goes through a natural process of eliminating dead skin cells known as desquamation. This process is affected by certain factors, like aging and environmental pollution. Using a body scrub can help your skin remove all the dead cells and impurities effectively. Several other benefits accompany the decision to include this beauty product in your habit. Let’s briefly review them.

Enhanced moisturization 

Although a body scrub contains emollients that can lubricate your sensitive skin, there is more to it. Exfoliation can clear all barriers from the skin that hinder the soaking capability of a moisturizer. Your moisturizer can now quickly absorb to show maximum soft skin effects. 

Unclogged pores

Body scrubs are helpful for those who face blocked hair follicles after shaving. The most common reason behind this condition is clogging pores caused by tweezing, shaving, or waxing. Exfoliation can loosen up congested pores and prevent ingrown hairs. 

Softens skin

Deposition of dead skin cells on the skin can dull your appearance, making you lose confidence. The skin can also get cracked and feel rough to the touch, which is an uncomfortable experience. A good scrub can remove almost all the dead cells, so your skin feels as smooth as silk. 

Types of Body Scrubs

You must have heard of salt and sugar scrubs. While they are most common, there are many other types available on the market. We have listed a few and how your skin can benefit from them.

Salt body scrub

Salt exfoliators are abrasive and can effectively shed all the impurities on your skin. You can gain some additional advantages too through these scrubs, as they are anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory.

Sugar body scrub

Sugar scrubs are equally functional at removing dead skin cells. The secret behind their effectiveness is their hydrating properties. It lets your skin retain water to eliminate dryness, while the scrubbing sheds off the cell deposits. 

Coffee body scrub

Coffee refreshes your skin when applied in a scrub. Using this scrub delivers a list of exceptional benefits. It can soften skin by removing dryness, improving circulation, and reducing the aging effect. Coffee exfoliators can also treat cellulite caused by increased fat cells on the abdomen and lower body parts. 

Charcoal body scrub 

This scrub has a unique function that exfoliates your skin without robbing the skin of natural oils. Charcoal is an absorbing agent that quickly attracts dead cells and dirt from the skin. Your smooth, glowing skin will be ready to flaunt. 

Korean body scrub

You just need a bar of soap and a pair of mitts for a Korean-style scrubbing session. There are no requirements for extraordinary ingredients, making it a budget-friendly choice. The effects are similar to using salt or sugar-based exfoliators.  

People Also Asked

Q: What is the right time to use soap when exfoliating with a body scrub?

A: You should use soap before scrubbing, as it also functions to remove dirt, debris, and dead cells. However, the effect is not as intense as that of an exfoliator. Soaping after scrubbing would be useless, but doing so before can lubricate your skin for gentle scrubbing. 

Q: How many times should I use a body scrub?

A: Experts recommend basing your scrubbing routine on your skin type. Exfoliating twice a week is enough for maximum results if you have sensitive skin. You can go for four weekly scrubbing sessions with oily or combination skin. Body scrubbing should be a regular part of your routine as it’s essential to keep your skin healthy and glowing. 

Q: What can happen if I don’t use a body scrub?

A: You can face several skin conditions by avoiding exfoliation. Clogged pores and skin with dead cells cause blackheads, ingrown hairs, and rough-textured and dull skin. Other beauty products wouldn’t show effective results, since the barrier on the skin hinders proper absorption. Not regularly scrubbing also exposes you to wrinkles and other signs of aging. 

Q: How long should I leave a body scrub on?

A: You should apply scrub by gently massaging in circular motions and leave it for 30 seconds before rinsing with warm water. If your exfoliator has oil, the best practice is to leave it for at least three minutes for maximum absorption. 

