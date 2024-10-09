Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s better than waking up to a dark, rich espresso or latte? For coffee lovers, not much, but daily trips to the café can be pricey. If you’re looking to break up with your barista, great news! Breville’s top-quality espresso machines are discounted now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Day. The deep discounts make these well-rated machines an easy purchase for yourself or an incredible gift for the holidays. Don’t delay, though — the savings end tonight!



If you’ve ever owned a Breville kitchen appliance, you’re familiar with the brand’s quality. The espresso machines are some of its most popular products, garnering thousands of positive reviews. Some models, like the Barista line, also grind coffee beans and have a steamer for frothing milk. If you have yet to have espresso with freshly ground beans, you’re missing out on unparalleled taste and freshness. These machines are also high-tech, with built-in features like digital temperature control for water to make the perfect cuppa.

During Amazon Prime Day, one of the most popular espresso machines is on sale: the Breville BES870XL. It’s available in black or brushed stainless steel to suit your decor. Regularly $750, it’s 27% off, making the sale price just $550. While a bit of an investment, among the 25,000 reviews, many people are beyond happy with their purchase — probably because it’s so easy to use. This appliance has an integrated grinder, so all you have to do is put whole beans in the top funnel and pick your settings. Within one minute, a hot and fresh espresso is ready for you! (Cue: Sabrina Carpenter, “That morning coffee brewed for ya!”)



“As an aspiring home barista, I was seeking an espresso machine that could provide a high-quality brew without a steep learning curve,” one reviewer shared. “After extensive research, I landed on the Breville Barista Express, and I can confidently say it has exceeded my expectations.”

Another review notes that the machine is worth the price tag. “I absolutely love this machine. With as many lattes as I drink, this will easily pay for itself within a year, including the cost of beans, milk and cleaning products.”

Besides this top-rated espresso maker, there are multiple models that have been discounted as part of the sitewide sale. The Barista Pro Espresso Machine is marked down by 20% while the Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine is 22% off its regular price. While similar, these espresso makers have upgraded, high-tech functionality. You’ll also find sweet deals on Breville’s countertop ovens, juicers and more.

It’s time your kitchen appliances for less while you can. Amazon’s sale event ends tonight, so it’s your last chance to score these deep discounts — and the coolest coffee maker on the market!



