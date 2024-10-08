The Best Apple Prime Big Day Deals: AirPods, iPads and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Welcome to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale! From now until tomorrow, Oct. 9, at 11:59 pm EST, you can shop deals across fashion, electronics, home goods, beauty and more. What’s more, it’s a great time to purchase all the Apple devices you need and want for your gift-giving list this holiday season.

Related: Deal Alert: Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop ASAP — up to 80% Off! It’s today! While we’ve been looking forward to all of the pumpkin spice lattes, scary movies and apple orchards to come this fall, we’ve been most excited about the Prime Big Deal Days event that started today, also known as the fall version of Amazon Prime Day. And if there even being a fall Prime […]

From iPads to AirPods, Amazon has plenty of Apple essentials on sale right now that you will love to buy for yourself or give as a gift. We rounded up eight Apple deals to shop during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale event — read on to see our picks!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

You save: 32% Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Price: $169 $249 Description When it comes to listening to music, most prefer bluetooth earbuds because they're so easy and seamless. If you're an Apple buff, you'll love how interconnected AirPods are and how intuitive that can be. This pair comes with noise control and has the ability to provide personalized spatial audio preferences. Also, they're dust, sweat and water-resistant for a durable option that will become your new favorites! See it!

You save: 23% Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 Chip Price: $849 $1099 Description Calling all Apple lovers! If you're in the market for a new MacBook, now is the perfect time to snag one for a steal. We love this 2024 MacBook Air because it comes with Apple's new M3 technology for a smooth-running, cutting-edge laptop that can handle any task. It has breathtaking graphics and will help you stay connected within your own Apple ecosystem. See it!

You save: 32% Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Price: $170 $249 Description For the person who's constantly on the go, investing in an Apple Watch can help make sure you stay healthy and entertained. This one has an aluminum case that's durable, and it has GPS capabilities for an option that's as functional as it is stylish. You can use it to answer calls, listen to music, monitor your heart rate, send a text and much more! See it!

You save: 30% Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) Price: $350 $499 Description If you love the effectiveness of MacBook but want a slimmer style, try opting for an iPad. Known as the MacBook's younger sister, the iPad mini is a small, compact tech option that can do most of what your traditional MacBook Air can do! This option is very secure —thanks to its Touch ID construction — and it can hold up to 64GB of data. Also, it has an "all-day" battery life and comes in four fun colors. See it!

Related: 15 Massive Deals Us Weekly Staffers Are Shopping For Amazon Prime Day Here at Us Weekly, we love talking about all things raving about all fashion, beauty and lifestyle goodies you can snag across the ‘net. As much as we enjoy sharing our thoughts on the latest and greatest shopping finds, we’re just as excited to put our money where our mouths are, especially when it comes […]

You save: 28% Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Price: $439 $608 Description For music lovers who want to have an engulfing, all-encompassing listening experience, the AirPods Max over-the-head headphones will become your new favorites! They have noise cancellation and a transparency mode for when you need to hear the world a little more. Also, these headphones provide up to 20 hours of listening power and come in ten eye-catching colors. See it!

You save: 13% Apple Studio Display Price: $1999 $2299 Description In today's world, having a device with impeccable graphics is quintessential. If someone on your list wants to be a content creator or you have a knack for photo editing, this Apple Studio Display will make sure everything gets seen clearly. Further, this monitor is 27 inches and has a 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness to support one billion colors. It has a height and tilt-adjustable stand and comes with a nano-texture glass or standard glass option. See it!

You save: 35% 2021 Apple iPad Price: $258 $398 Description If the iPad mini is too mini for you, you'll love the standard iPad. It has a bigger — 10.2 screen — and has an 8MP wide back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage for maximum photography capabilities. Also, it comes in two chic colors and a 64GB and 256GB capacities. See it!

You save: 24% Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Price: $388 $508 Description When it comes to technology, it's always best to try to get relatively new products as soon as possible. If you want a new Apple Watch, you can get the Series 9 for 24% off now and save some money! It has all the features you love about an Apple watch (GPS technology, water resistance, Apple connectivity), but it has advanced health features that make it different from its counterparts. There's really nothing more to say except to add it to your cart! See it!