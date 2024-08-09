Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We found a top that embodies everything that we want to be — a laid back, by the beach daily, coastal woman. Just like this shopper said, it makes one want to “sip wine on the beach,” “look out to the sunset,” and “go walking in the sand” — and it’s now on sale for $19.

The Bsubseach Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt acts as both a breezy layer for everyday outfits, but also a lightweight beach cover up. It’s made of a 100 percent polyester fabric, which makes it both breathable and soft. It also comes in an array of colors, whether you prefer neutrals like white or a pop of color like pink. Plus, right now it can be shopped for 20% off!

Get the Bsubseach Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt (Originally $24) on sale for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The top stood out to Us when we saw it in the Amazon best-seller section for blouses and button downs. Its design piqued our interest but seeing that it’s been bought over 4,000 times in the last month really caught our eye. But what really sold us? The over 3,600 five-star ratings and rave shopper reviews.

One shopper who called the top a “one-of-a-kind piece” said that the second they got it, they added “several more colors” to their cart.

“My honest opinion this product fabric is outstanding,” they said. “Especially for those who live in humid hot weather.”

This shopper, who purchased it as a beach coverup, said it’s now “become a staple” in their closet.

“I even went back to buy it in a different color,” they said. “The fabric is lightweight but doesn’t look cheap and is really comfortable. [It] dries quickly if worn as a cover up.”

As many shoppers have noted, this top can be worn for beach days over your swimsuit and paired with some flowy pants, a woven hat and tote bag. However, it can also be used an everyday top, especially in the summer, paired with jeans, a blouse and some sandals or a skirt, a tank and heels.

Enter your coastal woman era with this breezy button down you can now shop on sale for just $19 on amazon.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Bsubseach here and tops, tees and blouses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!