When it comes to fashion, my personal style changes at the drop of a hat. Quiet luxury ensembles filled with neutral tones and tailored silhouettes could capture my attention for a while. Weeks later, I can lean toward street-style-inspired looks with graphic tees and office-approved trousers and sneakers. Frankly, it changes by the day.

If I had to pick my favorite style of the moment, it’s undoubtedly Boho chic. Rocking airy, loose-fitting pieces while I run around New York City comes in handy as a notoriously sweaty girlie. I have fun mixing lively prints with eclectic textures and patterns. It’s a recipe for flowy, creative and comfortable outfits.

Get the Btfbm Floral Print Blouse for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Vibrant pieces are another thing I love about the Boho chic style. After a winter filled with muted tones, I’m looking forward to stocking up on lively styles. On my quest to brighten my summer wardrobe up, I stumbled across a colorful blouse that fits the bill on Amazon. Btfbm’s Floral Print Blouse is a warm-weather staple that’s been purchased more than 200 times in the last month.

Don’t be intimidated by wearing long sleeves as the weather warms up. This blouse is made from lightweight fabric so you won’t overheat. It has a unique button detail with colorful accents. The shirt’s standout featuers are the floral print design and the puffy detailing along the wrist.

I can’t wait to style this top. I plan to dress up in denim shorts and capris. On the flip side, the shirt is flattering and dressy enough to wear to work. I can even dress it up with nice pants and open-toe heels the next time I plan brunch with my besties. I could even wear it with Bermuda shorts and chunky dad sandals.

While reviewing this top, Amazon shoppers confirmed it looked “exactly as pictured.” One five-star reviewer raved, ” [I] love this blouse. [The] colors are vibrant and beautiful. [It] can be worn with so many choices of color pants or skirts.” The customer highlighted that the shirt fits “true to size” and the “fabric is of great quality.” Another reviewer called out how versatile the shirt is. “It is style with any bottom. It’s perfect for warm days. You can wear a cami underneath but [it’s] not necessary.”

I can’t wait to unlock my inner Boho babe in this stunning blouse. Whether you’re testing out new trends or summer or you’re looking for a lively pop of color, you can’t go wrong with a floral print blouse. Shop this stunning style for just $30!

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out more from Btfbm here and don't forget to check out Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds.