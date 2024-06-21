Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Good athleisure pieces do more than just wick sweat away or have breathable fabrics — they also enhance your body’s natural shape. And since my tush is a little on the flatter side, I was thrilled when I found these butt-boosting running shorts that make it look extra lifted.
Great for everything from hot summer runs, to running errands and even my favorite outdoor yoga sessions, the Kcutteyg High Waisted Running Shorts are a steal, selling for just $27 on Amazon. They have the same effectiveness as any athletic running short, but have a design that gives the caboose a boost. I usually expect styles with extra features like this to cost as much as higher end brands.
Get the Kcutteyg High Waisted Running Shorts with Liner for just $27 at Amazon!
The stand-out feature of these shorts is their glute-enhancing design, which consists of an overlapping seam in the back that rounds out the rear. They also have a high waistline with tummy control and a hidden drawstring to customize the fit to your size, which does even more for my silhouette.
Made of a polyester and spandex fabric, these high waisted running shorts are breathable, stretchy and moisture-wicking as well. They have an inner liner, which provides extra coverage, and a hidden pocket in the back to carry small necessities like a cell phone or keys while you’re on the go. You can also customize them to your liking by choosing between 3-, 4-, 4.5-, 5- and 9-inch lengths, sizes XS-XXL and several color choices.
Over 700 shoppers have already given them a five-star rating.
One of those reviewers called them “comparable” to luxury athletic wear brands said that they “actually prefer these.” “[This] pair has a little bit more stretch to them, the waist is slightly smaller and the built in panty is slightly larger . . . which makes it less obvious,” they said. “There are no noticeable contact points that cause chafing and the fabric stays super soft even when you sweat.”
If you’ve read this far, you likely could use a pair of bum-boosting shorts in your wardrobe as well. And if you’ve been looking for a sign to finally add a pair to your cart, this is absolutely it. You can find my personal favorite pair for just $27 on Amazon.
