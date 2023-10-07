Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one brand you can count on to bring out an A-list cast of supporters, it’s Calvin Klein. The iconic label is known for enlisting famous faces to star in steamy fashion and underwear campaigns. Once the lights from photoshoots are cut, celebrities continue to support Calvin Klein in their off time. Models like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber have taken to social media in their Calvins, proving how timeless the brand’s staple pieces are!

Last year, Gerber rocked the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette and matching undies on Instagram. Whether you want to recreate the model’s IG post or are just looking for a lightweight bra to add to your underwear drawer, you’re in luck. You can snag this wireless bralette on sale for 28% off on Amazon!

Calvin Klein Bralette When it comes to underwear, there’s no brand more iconic than Calvin Klein — and this comfortable bralette is an easy way to snag a designer undergarment for an affordable price! Pros Wildly comfortable

Celeb-approved

Easy to machine-wash Cons May not be the most supportive undergarment on the market $30 On Sale: $21.53 You Save 28% See it!

Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette for just $21 at Amazon!

The unlined and underwire-free bralette typically retails for about $30, but you can score it for a supremely discounted rate of $21 if you shop swiftly. This classic bralette is available in a combination of 42 shades and prints and has 25,600 ratings on Amazon. Nearly 20,000 shoppers gave the bralette a perfect 5-star rating! One reviewer revealed that the soft fabric is sensory-safe and doesn’t irritate their skin. “I am on the autism spectrum and cannot stand itchy fabrics, thick seams or tags,” they explained. “For those of you wondering, yes, this is sensory safe.”

Another shopper opened up about the struggles they experienced trying to find a comfortable bra. “I think I’ve tried every brand of stretchy-type sports bra/bralette there is, and they are all too thick and tight for me. This one is just what I was looking for. It’s stretchy, light and comfortable.”

Along with being unlined and underwire-free, you don’t have to worry about it stretching. A flexible band helps the bralette retain its shape. Thanks to its silky fabric, you also don’t have to stress about pesky lines being visible either. Sounds like an overall win to Us! We can certainly see why Kaia, Gigi and more A-list stars can’t get enough of this bralette.

See it: Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette for just $21 at Amazon!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Want more fabulous finds? Keep reading for top deals!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Prime Big Deal Days: Shop 90 of the Best Early Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Editor’s note: Updated on October 5 at 2:03 p.m. Hate waiting an entire year for the return of Amazon Prime Day? […]

Related: This ‘Lifting’ Bra Is Better Than a Traditional Push-Up and Much More Comfortabl... This bra from Calvin Klein customizes its life for each cup size to give you a more comfortable feel — find out more

Related: 15 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $20 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Editor’s note: This article was last updated on July 11, 2023. Amazon Prime Day 2023 lands on July 11-12 this year, and we […]