If there’s one brand you can count on to bring out an A-list cast of supporters, it’s Calvin Klein. The iconic label is known for enlisting famous faces to star in steamy fashion and underwear campaigns. Once the lights from photoshoots are cut, celebrities continue to support Calvin Klein in their off time. Models like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber have taken to social media in their Calvins, proving how timeless the brand’s staple pieces are!
Last year, Gerber rocked the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette and matching undies on Instagram. Whether you want to recreate the model’s IG post or are just looking for a lightweight bra to add to your underwear drawer, you’re in luck. You can snag this wireless bralette on sale for 28% off on Amazon!
Calvin Klein Bralette
Pros
- Wildly comfortable
- Celeb-approved
- Easy to machine-wash
Cons
- May not be the most supportive undergarment on the market
Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette for just $21 at Amazon!
The unlined and underwire-free bralette typically retails for about $30, but you can score it for a supremely discounted rate of $21 if you shop swiftly. This classic bralette is available in a combination of 42 shades and prints and has 25,600 ratings on Amazon. Nearly 20,000 shoppers gave the bralette a perfect 5-star rating! One reviewer revealed that the soft fabric is sensory-safe and doesn’t irritate their skin. “I am on the autism spectrum and cannot stand itchy fabrics, thick seams or tags,” they explained. “For those of you wondering, yes, this is sensory safe.”
Another shopper opened up about the struggles they experienced trying to find a comfortable bra. “I think I’ve tried every brand of stretchy-type sports bra/bralette there is, and they are all too thick and tight for me. This one is just what I was looking for. It’s stretchy, light and comfortable.”
Along with being unlined and underwire-free, you don’t have to worry about it stretching. A flexible band helps the bralette retain its shape. Thanks to its silky fabric, you also don’t have to stress about pesky lines being visible either. Sounds like an overall win to Us! We can certainly see why Kaia, Gigi and more A-list stars can’t get enough of this bralette.
See it: Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette for just $21 at Amazon!
